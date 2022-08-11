The road transport department (JPJ) says it will carry out more operational activities at Puspakom centres to ensure that the safety standards for heavy and commercial vehicles are adhered to. According to the department’s director-general Datuk Zailani Hashim, this was because there had been an increase in accidents involving heavy vehicles.
“Based on police statistics, 19,888 lorries were involved in road accidents across the country between January and June. This is a 28% increase compared to the same period last year,” he said during a special operation carried out at a Puspakom centre earlier this week.
The purpose of the operation was to check standard operating procedure compliance and ensure the roadworthiness of vehicles, The Star reported. During the operation, a total of 256 vehicles were inspected and 73 summonses were issued.
Infractions included improper compliance to safety standards and failing drug tests. Three drivers tested positive for drugs, and were handed over to the national anti-drug agency (AADK). Additionally, 140 vehicles required further action.
Zailani said the “end-to-end” inspection was specifically carried out on a Monday due to the high volume of vehicles sent to the centre. “On Mondays and Fridays, we get the most vehicles. On an average, we can inspect nearly 400 vehicles on a Monday,” he said.
He added that JPJ would implement several improvements in vehicle inspection procedures at Puspakom. “We will increase the frequency of our inspection and audit operations at Puspakom, especially at offices that inspect heavy vehicles. The procedures to inspect items that require a high level of safety assurance, such as brakes, tyres and other components, will be checked again in the near future,” he explained.
He emphasised the importance of maintaining safety standards for commercial vehicles. “Heavy vehicles take longer to brake. They need more distance,” he said. This has been shown to be the case in two recent episodes, where a cement truck crashed into three vehicles on the North-South Expressway in July and a trailer smashed into 11 cars at a traffic light intersection in Shah Alam earlier this month.
Comments
Puspakom check should not be limtied to 6 months interval, but also subjected to every 10,000km inspection.
Maybe, pre-requisite renew heavy commercial vehicle road tax, should not limited to insurance only, should add a pre-paid maintenance package. This establish the maintenance policy.
what currently practice is post-paid maintenance, changing it to pre-paid, may not be additional burden. But more paper work can be tracked and recorded. If anything wrong, Authority can audit the 3rd party pre-paid maintenance service provider.
10,000km is impractical. For a normal commercial truck that would just amount to a typical month’s hauling goods everyday. The business community would have a huge uproar all the way up top if such a requirement were put up. A more practical approach would be for JPJ & PDRM to go after companies instead of drivers when an accident or caught during roadblock. Atm all that blame goes to the poor driver.
Haaa…. To study…. To increase check… To propose…to ..to..to… U guys wait ah!!
And you think making rash decisions and put into rules half baked ideas is better? Hah!!
increase bribe = increase check
Sir,your equation wrong…salah salah salah.Not Liverpool Salah. Bahasa melayu ..SALAH.
INCREASE BRIBE =WHAT FOR CHECK? NO NEED CHECK.LULUS
Why must JPJ waste time at their outsourced Puspakom centre? Just install hundreds of cameras to record how fast or how long each inspector takes n what conversation transpired .It shows elements of “suspected hanky panky”going on.
A properly checked lorry with new brakes wont simply crash easily,like the spate of lorry crashes with “brake failure” lately.
They should just do surprise checks at the warehouses, depots etc2 accompanied by the Police and MACC officers. Doing more checks at Puspakom will not solve anything. No idiot will bring a broken vehicle to Puspakom for inspections. They use borrowed parts to pass inspections and then swap back the old parts for business as usual.
Those who have been to Puspakom will understand that is not the solution to check if a vehicle is roadworthy or otherwise. a lot of tests specified on paper are not checked at all. only thing that is strict is tinting VLT…so when it comes to puspakom it’s a hassle to consumer to waste time and money. doesn’t add value to road safety.
So can happily say nearly 20k lorries involved in incidents in a 6 month period. Tell la in that 6 month period were even one of those offending vehicles inspected?
Run a “special operation” and you fine more than 25% of the vehicles and 54% need further action.
So what on earth is Puspakom doing the rest of the time? Does it “menjemput dengan teramat hormat pemunya kenderaan BTM >2500kg secara sukacita untuk melawat Puspakom bagi rawatan spa dan carnauba wax” or does it do inspections?