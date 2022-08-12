The Perodua Myvi has once again become the subject of high rotation on social media, where a handful of the cars in police colours have been seen to be unloaded from a transporter truck.
From images in a now-hidden Facebook post by SM Offroad and Outdoor Equipment (SMOE), the country’s most popular B-segment hatchback appears to have joined the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) fleet of patrol vehicles, as a batch of the cars have been photographed wearing police livery.
While the latest iteration of the Myvi is the facelifted third-generation car, the group of cars in these images are of the pre-facelift 2018 version that was launched towards the end of 2017.
According to the Facebook post that is no longer visible, SMOE wrote that all units of the Myvi depicted are part of the carmaker’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative with PDRM, in which the vehicles will be used for “light patrols in selected police districts.”
Some of the cars were seen to be wearing the names of said police districts, such as Ulu Yam Bharu and Serendah; both are located close to Perodua headquarters and manufacturing in Rawang, Selangor. Notable aspects include the body colour of silver, which is normally white for official police vehicles, and the cars here are also seen with Perodua stickers.
As mentioned, the vehicles here are of the pre-facelift iteration, which means that the powertrain in this range-topping AV variant will be the 1.5 litre 2NR-VE engine producing 102 hp and 136 Nm of torque, which is sent to the front wheels via a four-speed torque converter automatic rather than the D-CVT unit of the latest, facelifted model.
Comments
Habis laa, now no one can outrun the police
More importantly, who is contracting this? Another company like Spanco that charge exorbitant fees for the fleet?
CSR tapi bagi model lama? hmmmmm
Criminals nationwide breathe a sigh of relief
i thought to escort royal towtrucks…
Aiyahyah..Just go spanco workshop ,turbo the engine Kawkaw…can catch snatch thrives n rempits.Don’t waste Myvi…King of the road.
Pretty sure it was for Auxiliary Police instead for RMP.
Not for pursuit?! That what Myvi made for! Its the King Myvi for a reason!
bahagian kawalan banjir…
This is indeed a very suitable car in the city. low maintenance, low petrol consumption, cheaper to own! that’s how rakyat’s money should be spent. when u turn on the siren and blinking blue light, ppl will give way and with this nimble car, u can get to your emergency place as fast as a civic type R.