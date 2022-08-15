In Cars, Honda, International News / By Gerard Lye / 15 August 2022 3:16 pm / 3 comments

What you’re looking at here is the next-generation Honda Breeze, which is essentially a restyled version of the sixth-generation CR-V that made its debut in the United States last month. Set to go on sale in China in the fourth quarter of this year, the Breeze is marketed by GAC Honda (aka Guangqi Honda or Guangzhou Honda) – a joint venture between the GAC Group and Honda Motor Company.

China will also get the regular CR-V through Dongfeng Honda, which is Honda’s other joint venture in the country. We’ve already seen photos of that model in images posted by China’s ministry of industry and information technology (MIIT) in May, prior to the SUV’s full debut.

Visually, the Breeze is differentiated from the latest CR-V by its unique front end, which features a smaller grille flanked by slim headlamps. Beneath that is the Honda logo and a large, frameless intake, the latter accompanied by C-shaped air inlets in the lower apron that have trailing trim extending down the vehicle’s sides to the rear bumper – a cue also seen on the current-gen Breeze.

At the rear, we find horizontal taillights that do not climb up the sides of the rear window like they do on the CR-V. There’s also a black trim piece linking the clusters, with the Honda badge placed a little further down. Similarly, the number plate recess sits further down, while the reflectors are vertically aligned and joined by prominent exhaust finishers.

2023 Honda CR-V (United States market)

According to Chinese media, the Breeze shares the same width (1,866 mm), height (1,691 mm) and wheelbase (2,700 mm) with the CR-V, but its 22 mm longer at 4,716 mm as a result of its new bumpers. We don’t get any interior shots but expect it to be largely like its sibling.

This particular unit with the “240 Turbo” badge is powered by a 1.5 litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine making 193 PS (190 hp), according to reports. Drive is sent through a CVT to the front or all wheels, depending on variant. Plug-in hybrid power is also offered for the outgoing model, so it’s safe to assume the new one will get it too.

GALLERY: 2023 Honda CR-V (United States market)