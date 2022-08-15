Perodua will launch its own digital car booking platform in November this year. This was revealed by company president and CEO Datuk Seri Zainal Abidin Ahmad at today’s MIDA-Perodua Digital Transformation Ecosystems event.
Currently, the carmaker allows customers to submit registrations of interest for all models it currently sells but there’s no system in place to make an online payment to lock in a booking. The new platform will address this, with online bookings requiring a fee of RM100.
Digital car booking platforms are nothing new and became more common here when lockdowns were enforced to combat the Covid-19 pandemic, which resulted in dealerships being unable to operate due to SOPs put in place at the time.
These platforms typically require customers to choose a dealership, followed by their preferred model and variant. They will then need to fill in their particulars before paying the minimum booking fee through an online system, normally involving credit/debit cards.
Comments
Wonder how this will go down with the sales advisors at the various showrooms. The commission that they get from walk-in bookings will definitely be affected. Maybe to make it fair to all SAs, if the showroom gets a booking, the booking fee gets split among all SAs?
With no lockdowns,people will prefer visit a showroom.test drive.discuss trading in their current car,financing etc.So if I visit this dealer A,I will lockin my booking at this dealership.
In case people still want to lock in a booking without physical presence at showrooms,P2 ,I believe will have a system to be fair to Sales advisors.Certain things can be done online,but the nitty gritty details need Sales people.
This digital system is good,as it can “see”those who place multiple bookings with different dealers, of the same Perodua lately to escape SST.
P2 cars need no test drive, Ayuh terbaik PH!!
Might as well launch it next year or after all the backorders have completed.