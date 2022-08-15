In Cars, Local News, Perodua / By Gerard Lye / 15 August 2022 3:49 pm / 4 comments

Perodua will launch its own digital car booking platform in November this year. This was revealed by company president and CEO Datuk Seri Zainal Abidin Ahmad at today’s MIDA-Perodua Digital Transformation Ecosystems event.

Currently, the carmaker allows customers to submit registrations of interest for all models it currently sells but there’s no system in place to make an online payment to lock in a booking. The new platform will address this, with online bookings requiring a fee of RM100.

Digital car booking platforms are nothing new and became more common here when lockdowns were enforced to combat the Covid-19 pandemic, which resulted in dealerships being unable to operate due to SOPs put in place at the time.

These platforms typically require customers to choose a dealership, followed by their preferred model and variant. They will then need to fill in their particulars before paying the minimum booking fee through an online system, normally involving credit/debit cards.