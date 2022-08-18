In Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, Local News, Proton, Technology / By Mick Chan / 18 August 2022 7:38 pm / 0 comments

Alongside today’s announcement of the partnership between Proton and smart for the distribution of smart electric vehicles, Proton intends to invest in an EV charging network through collaboration with a local charging provider, in order to provide domestic charging units to customers who plan to charge their vehicles at home, the carmaker announced in its statement today.

“We have been engaging with seven or eight promoters of EV infrastructure,” because there is a detailed ecosystem within the infrastructure, said Proton senior director of strategy Yusri Yusuf.

The company will be looking at two aspects – home charging and public charging. With regard to public charging, Proton will be engaging with government agencies to determine the present status of the plans.

For the issue of range anxiety, a team within Proton has been set up to study the feasibility of deploying mobile charging stations to serve the needs of EV users while the country’s charging network continues to grow, deputy CEO Roslan Abdullah said.

In addition to the distributorship agreement, Proton’s entry into the EV segment will also help the carmaker attract young talent in view of the shift in job preference for new workers, it said. Today’s formalising of the agreement is a follow-up from the memorandum of agreement signed by Proton and smart at the beginning of this year.

Today’s announcement by the companies also revealed that Malaysia will be the first ASEAN country to get the right-hand-drive version of the #1, and this is set to arrive in the fourth quarter of 2023. Through Proton’s distributorship agreement, smart vehicles will be sold in Thailand by mid-2024.