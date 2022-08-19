In Electric Cars in Malaysia, Local News / By Anthony Lim / 19 August 2022 6:46 pm / 0 comments

Electric vehicle (EV) charging and energy management solutions provider Wallbox and its local partner, evhub.my, has announced the opening of its first Wallbox Experience Centre in Ulu Tiram, Johor Bahru.

The facility showcases the entire range of premium compact charging solutions that Wallbox has to offer, including the Pulsar Plus, Commander 2, Copper SB, and Quasar, allowing those looking for an EV charger a convenient means to find a solution that best suits their needs.

Wallbox products are capable of delivering a charging power of 7.4 kW (single-phase supply) at the very minimum, with models like the Pulsar Plus, Commander 2 and Cooper SB also able to offer up to 22 kW with a three-phase supply.

The Wallbox units also offer a plethora of connectivity (Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Ethernet, optional 3G/4G) and user access options (myWallbox app, RFID card, password protection, facial recognition), making them versatile and future-proof.

“It’s important to invest in a reliable charger that accounts for future needs. Wallbox has various advanced features such as power-sharing, load balancing, and the ability to power your EV charger via solar,”” said evhub.my MD Calvin Tan.

If you’re a current EV owner or are preparing to become one, and happen to stay in the southern region, you can head on over to the Wallbox Experience Centre at 44, Jalan Palma Rafis 1, Taman Dato Chellam, Ulu Tiram, to check out the selection of Wallbox EV chargers on show.