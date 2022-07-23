In Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, Local News / By Gerard Lye / 23 July 2022 3:49 pm / 0 comments

If you’re looking for EV charging solutions for your home, make your way down to the paultan.org Electric Vehicle Expo (EVx) 2022, which is currently ongoing until tomorrow (July 24) at the Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC).

Present at Malaysia’s first comprehensive EV showcase is EVhub.my, who are offering a wide range of Wallbox products, including the Pulsar Plus, Commander 2, Copper SB and Quasar. As part of a special EVx-only promotion, you’ll be able to enjoy discounts on chargers, inclusive of installation.

Whether you are a current EV owner or are preparing to become one, check out the EVhub.my booth at EVx and be assisted to find the Wallbox solution that best suits your needs.

Wallbox products are capable of delivering a charging power of 7.4 kW (single-phase supply) at the very minimum, with models like the Pulsar Plus, Commander 2 and Cooper SB also able to offer up to 22 kW with a three-phase supply.

Between these AC chargers, there are a plethora of connectivity (Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Ethernet, optional 3G/4G) and user access options (myWallbox app, RFID card, password protection, facial recognition) to make them easy to use daily. There are also options for power boosting and power sharing.

Safety is key with any electrical equipment, and Wallbox products have integrated DC leakage protection, as well as dust and water ingress protection up to IP54 and impact resistance of IK08 or IK10.

So, if you’re looking to add a wallbox to your home, check out the EVhub.my to find out more about Wallbox products. At EVx, you’ll also be able to get up close and even try out EVs, as well as gain valuable information from car manufacturers, ecosystem stakeholders and even current EV owners.

In addition to Wallbox, other participating brands at EVx include Petronas, Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Volvo, Tesla, EVC, Exicom, RHB Bank and others.

If you’re one of the first 70 customers to book an electric vehicle at EVx, you’ll receive an exclusive EVx goodie bag, complete with RM2,000 worth of auto window film (V-Kool) and air purification solutions (Blueair) vouchers, including a RM1,000 voucher for a home photovoltaic (solar power) system from Alpha Solar. Buyers will also get attractive financing rates for EVs from RHB Bank.

EVx is open to the public and entry is free. The paultan.org editorial team, of which one is an EV user, another with an EV on the way, and one more a former EV owner, will be present at the event to answer any EV-related questions you may have. See you here!