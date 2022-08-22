In Cars, Kia, Local News / By Gerard Lye / 22 August 2022 1:22 pm / 4 comments

Yinson Green Technologies (Yinson GreenTech or YGT), a division of Yinson Holdings, has announced plans to collaborate with Dinamikjaya Motors to become a leasing partner for Kia electric vehicles in Malaysia. Dinamikjaya Motors (DJM) is the official distributor of Kia vehicles here and a 65% owned subsidiary of Bermaz Auto (BAuto).

In an official release, YGT said it would lease out the EV6 as well as any future Kia EVs to customers. The leasing packages will include a complimentary ChargEV membership across the entire lease period for access to more than 400 charging stations. Earlier in February, YGT entered a joint venture with GreenTech Malaysia to develop the latter’s ChargEV charging network.

“We have found in DJM a partner that shares our vision for a cleaner, more sustainable transportation system in Malaysia and beyond. Only through the establishment of these kind of collaborations with likeminded partners will be able to realise our goal of electrifying the marine, mobility and energy ecosystem that is affordable and accessible for everyone,” said Yinson executive VP of technology and new ventures Eirik Barclay.

“The demand for EVs in Malaysia is expanding rapidly in line with the increasing focus from government, automotive industry and consumers. We are excited to collaborate with DJM to deliver this high-quality, integrated EV leasing solution to our customers to meet this growing demand as we transition to a greener transportation system,” commented Kelvin Soon, VP of new ventures at YGT.

Meanwhile, BAuto group CEO and DJM director Datuk Francis Lee, said, “we at DJM hopes to collaborate with YGT to be one of our leasing partners in providing an alternative mobility solution through this leasing programme. We propose that customers who wish to try out or have short-term specific needs to opt for this leasing programme as a prelude to full ownership.”

According to YGT, its EV leasing services cover maintenance and servicing, road tax, insurance renewal, battery-charging management, digital solutions and full body wrapping. On top of that, selected EV models are integrated with Yinson’s user-friendly, smart technology systems, allowing companies to monitor, optimise and track their fleet’s performance along with the drivers’ behaviour while also providing the convenience of digital keys.

Currently, the company offers a variety of vehicles for lease, including the Hyundai Ioniq 5, Ora Good Cat and now, the EV6. There are also commercial vehicles like the Sokon EC35, King Long XCQ6500, Maxus E Deliver 3 and Citroen e Dispatch, as well as buses – King Long XMQ6650GEV and Asia Star JS6690GHBEV – available.