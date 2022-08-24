In Cars, International News, Subaru / By Gerard Lye / 24 August 2022 11:50 am / 6 comments

Thailand has welcomed both the Subaru WRX and WRX Wagon, with both models being launched at the Bangkok International Trade & Exhibition Centre in conjunction with this year’s Big Motor Sale event.

Let’s start with the WRX. First revealed back in September 2021, the follow-up to the original WRX is now underpinned by the Subaru Global Platform and features a larger-capacity FA24F 2.4 litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine

In Thailand specification, the mill outputs 275 PS (271 hp) at 5,600 rpm and 350 Nm of torque from 2,000-5,200 rpm. Subaru’s Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive system is standard, and customers can choose between a six-speed manual transmission or a CVT dubbed Subaru Performance Transmission.

Prices start at 2.999 million baht (RM371,974) for the manual, while the CVT retails for higher at 3.099 million baht (RM384,377). The former’s list of standard equipment includes LED headlamps and taillights, 18-inch alloy wheels, manual-adjustable front seats, a 4.2-inch multi-info display, an 11.6-inch touchscreen infotainment system (supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay), seven airbags and selectable Vehicle Dynamics Control (VDC) modes (Normal, Track and Off).

The CVT variant adds on paddle shifters, SI-Drive transmission modes, an eight-way powered driver’s seat with memory function, an electronic parking brake with auto brake hold and the EyeSight suite of safety and driver assistance systems. The last item includes autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist, front vehicle departure alert, automatic high beam and a blind spot monitor.

The WRX is offered in a total of nine colours, including Ceramic White, Crystal White Pearl, Ice Silver Metallic, Magnetite Grey Metallic, Crystal Black Silica, Sapphire Blue Pearl, World Rally Blue Pearl, Solar Orange Pearl and Ignition Red.

As for the WRX Wagon, it’s essentially a second-generation Levorg with the WRX powertrain. Known as the WRX Sportswagon in Australia and the WRX GT Wagon in New Zealand, the more practical offering only comes with a CVT and is actually priced less than the WRX at 2.959 million baht (RM367,012).

The engine specifications and kit list of the WRX Wagon in Thailand are pretty much identical to the most expensive WRX variant, although the colour choices are reduced to just eight, with Solar Orange Pearl being the absentee.

The WRX and its long-roofed sibling are two models that are set to be launched in Malaysia this year, as revealed by Motor Image during the launch of the XV 2.0i-P EyeSight last December.

GALLERY: 2022 Subaru WRX (US market)

GALLERY: Subaru WRX Sportswagon (Australia market)