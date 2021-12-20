In Cars, Local News, Subaru / By Mick Chan / 20 December 2021 3:47 pm / 3 comments

Following its preview in Thailand, the 2022 Subaru XV facelift has been launched in Malaysia in sole 2.0i-P Eyesight specification, priced at RM139,788. Entering the market in CKD form, this is joined by a GT edition trim variant at RM146,788; prices for both are on-the-road excluding insurance for Peninsular Malaysia, with the ongoing sales tax exemption factored in.

Powertrain for the XV continues to be the FB20 naturally aspirated boxer-four cylinder engine producing 156 PS at 6,000 rpm and 196 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm, sent through a Lineartronic continuously variable transmission and all-wheel-drive. New in terms of driveline controls for the XV are dual-function X-Mode and SI-Drive drive mode selector.

While the Thai-market XV gets a choice of 17- and 18-inch alloy wheels, the XV 2.0i-P EyeSight for Malaysia gets the sole choice of 17-inch wheels shod in 225/60R17 tyres. Ground clearance is 220 mm; suspension for the XV is MacPherson struts in front and double wishbones at the back.

Features added to the XV for the Malaysian market include the EyeSight safety suite include pre-collision braking, pre-collision throttle management, adaptive cruise control, lead vehicle start alert, lane departure warning and lane sway warning. The aforementioned inclusion of dual-function X-Mode offers dirt and mud settings, while the SI-Drive drive mode selector offers varying throttle maps.

Joining the feature set for XV in our market are an eight-way power-adjustable driver’s seat with memory function, reversing auto-tilt door mirrors and auto vehicle hold. Included as part of the XV equipment set are an eight-inch infotainment display, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, automatic headlamps and automatic rain-sensing wipers.

Also included are an electronic parking brake, multifunction steering wheel with paddle shifters, rear view camera, steering-responsive headlamps and USB ports.

Subaru XV 2.0i-P EyeSight GT Edition

The GT Edition trim variant continues to feature for the latest iteration of the XV in Malaysia, bringing an additional front bumper under spoiler and bumper garnish as well as side sills and roof spoiler, plus 17-inch wheels specific to the GT Edition. The GT Edition additionally gets Superview around-recognition system, while the interior gains black perforated leather upholstery with contrast stitching.

The Subaru XV 2.0i-P EyeSight as well as GT Edition can be specified from a choice of six exterior colours Crystal Black Silica, Magnetite Grey Metallic, Ice Silver Metallic, Dark Blue Pearl, Pure White and Cool Grey Khaki. Warranty coverage is five years, or 100,000 km.

Subaru XV 2.0i-P EyeSight

Subaru XV 2.0i-P EyeSight GT Edition