30 November 2021

Subaru is showcasing the facelifted XV at the Thai Motor Expo tomorrow, and ahead of the event, Headlight Magazine has details the initial specifications of the all-wheel-drive crossover. As previously reported, the car will be fitted with the EyeSight suite of driver assistance functions for the first time.

As per Malaysia, there’s now just a single variant of the regular XV, rechristened the 2.0i-P EyeSight and estimated to be priced at “1,2XX,000 baht” (around RM150,000). You can still get the bodykitted GT Edition, which is slated to retail at “1,3XX,000 baht” (around RM160,000).

For that, you get the same FB20 2.0 litre naturally-aspirated flat-four as before, pushing 156 PS at 6,000 rpm and 196 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm. The Lineartronic CVT and Subaru’s signature symmetrical all-wheel-drive system are also carried over, although you do now get the Subaru Intelligent Drive (SI-Drive) drive mode selector and a new dual-function X-Mode system with dirt and mud settings.

The biggest change is of course the EyeSight system, which was previously available in other markets but has only now made its way to Southeast Asia, having been introduced on the latest Forester. It adds autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control with stop and go, lane sway and departure warning, front departure warning and pedal misapplication control.

The 360-degree camera system, previously limited to the GT Edition, has also now been made standard, while a side-view camera has been added to stop you curbing your front wheels while parking. Beyond the new safety functions, the XV has been given a blink-and-you’ll-miss-them series of aesthetic tweaks.

These include a revised front bumper with L-shaped corners, a new grille mesh, a very slight headlight redesign and revamped 17-inch two-tone alloy wheels (the GT Edition gets the same 18-inch rollers as before). You also get an eight-way power-adjustable driver’s seat with memory, automatic passenger-side door mirror tilt in reverse, rear seat belt reminders and speed-sensitive door locks.

Elsewhere, the standard kit remains identical and includes LED headlights, front fog lights, keyless entry, push-button start, dual-zone automatic climate control, black fabric upholstery with orange stitching, automatic lights and wipers, a Panasonic infotainment system with a eight-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, six speakers, seven airbags, stability control and hill descent control.

The facelifted Thai-market XV will be launched next year and will likely be built at the Tan Chong plant in Segambut, as was the case with the previous model. This means that Malaysia should receive the car at the same time. Are you looking forward for the new XV to arrive here?