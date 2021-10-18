In Cars, Local News, Subaru / By Gerard Lye / 18 October 2021 3:46 pm / 0 comments

TC Subaru, the exclusive distributor of Subaru vehicles in Malaysia, has collaborated with Maybank to introduce a special “Drive Now, Pay Later” promotion. The offer is available exclusively to Maybank customers who purchase a new Forester from now until December 31, 2021.

Customers who are eligible for the promotion will not need to pay their loan instalments for 15 months upon receiving their new Forester. However, keep in mind that this isn’t a case of free instalments but merely a deferment of payment from the start, hence “Drive Now, Pay Later.” Instalment payments will begin after 15 months, following the terms agreed with the bank.

The promotion is applicable to all variants of the Forester currently on sale, which include the 2.0i-L GT Lite Edition, 2.0i-S, 2.0i-S GT Lite Edition, 2.0i-S EyeSight, 2.0i-S EyeSight GT Lite Edition and 2.0i-S EyeSight GT Edition.

Each purchase will come with a five-year, 100,000-km warranty as well as a complimentary Subaru Eco Sterilising In-Cabin 3D Spray service worth RM1,200, which removes up to 99% harmful bacteria and viruses.