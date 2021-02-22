In Cars, Local News, Subaru / By Mick Chan / 22 February 2021 2:41 pm / 2 comments

Launched in Malaysia earlier this month at RM163,788 on-the-road without insurance, the Subaru Forester 2.0i-L GT Lite Edition builds upon the the Forester 2.0i-L as a base with a bodykit installed for a added bit of visual flair on the SUV. Here, the price has also factored in the sales tax exemption, 50% in the case of the Thailand-imported Forester.

The example here is finished in Crystal White Pearl, joined by the bodykit that adds front and rear bumper extensions, side skirts, roof spoiler and exhaust muffler tip, while rolling stock is from the base 2.0i-L which is a set of 17-inch “snowflake” design aluminium alloy wheels, shod in tyres measuring 225/60 front and rear.

Further exterior equipment includes front and rear fog lamps, automatic LED head lamps, active grille shutter, automatic rain-sensing wipers, rear parking sensors and power-folding mirrors with LED indicators.

Interior equipment is comprised of leather upholstery, eight-way power-adjustable front seats, dual-zone automatic air-conditioning, an audio system with an eight-inch display and navigation, as well as Bluetooth, USB, HDMI and auxiliary audio connectivity.

Safety kit on the Forester 2.0i-L GT Lite Edition is carried over from the base 2.0i-L variant, which features seven airbags located at the front, side, curtain and driver’s knee positions, Isofix child seat anchors, Vehicle Dynamics Control, ABS with EBD and brake assist, as well as electronic parking brake with auto hold.

Powertrain for this GT Lite Edition is unchanged, and comes courtesy of FB20 direct-injected, naturally aspirated horizontally-opposed four cylinder petrol engine which produces 156 PS at 6,000 rpm and 196 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm, paired to a Lineartronic CVT and the Subaru Symmetrical AWD system.

Added driveline control comes courtesy of X-mode with Snow and Dirt modes, along with hill descent control and active torque vectoring, plus SI-Drive which offers Intelligent and Sport drive modes.

Seven exterior colours are available for the Subaru Forester 2.0i-L GT Lite Edition, which are Crystal White Pearl, Ice Silver Metallic, Jasper Green Metallic, Horizon Blue Pearl, Sepia Bronze Metallic, Dark Grey Metallic and Crystal Black Silica. Included in the purchase price is a five-year, 100,000 km warranty.