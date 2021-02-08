TC Subaru has officially launched the new Subaru Forester 2.0i-L GT Lite Edition in Malaysia, which is priced at RM163,788 on-the-road without insurance. The sum includes a five-year/100,000-km warranty and factors in the ongoing sales tax relief – 50% as the Forester is fully-imported (CBU) from Thailand.
Like the Forester 2.0i-S EyeSight GT Edition before it, the GT Lite Edition is based on an existing variant – the Forester 2.0i-L in this case – but with a body kit fitted for a sportier and more rugged look.
The list of add-ons includes bumper lip extensions at the front and rear, along with side skirts, a roof spoiler and a larger exhaust finisher. Beyond these items, the rest of the SUV is pretty much identical to a regular Forester 2.0i-L.
The GT Lite Edition sports the base variant’s 17-inch aluminium-alloy wheels in a “snowflake” design; halogen front fog lamps; LED headlamps, taillights and rear fog lamp; leather upholstery, eight-way power-adjustable front seats; dual-zone automatic air-conditioning; an eight-inch Display Audio head unit with six speakers; a 360-degree around view monitor; and cruise control.
No changes to the safety kit either, as the new variant comes with seven airbags (front, side, curtain and driver’s knee), Vehicle Dynamics Control, ABS with EBD and brake assist, Isofix child seat anchors and an electronic parking brake with Auto Vehicle Hold.
Under the hood, you’ll still find a FB20 2.0 litre naturally-aspirated, direct-injected flat-four engine mated to a Lineartronic CVT and Subaru’s Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive system. The boxer unit serves up 156 PS at 6,000 rpm and 196 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm, and allows the SUV to speed to a maximum of 193 km/h.
The powertrain comes with the SI-Drive (Subaru Intelligent Drive) system, which provides two drive modes to choose from: Intelligent and Sport. There’s also Hill Descent Control, Active Torque Vectoring and regular X-Mode, the last featuring Snow and Dirt modes.
As mentioned at the start, the Forester 2.0i-L GT Lite Edition retails at RM163,788 and will be available in seven colours, namely Crystal White Pearl, Ice Silver Metallic, Jasper Green Metallic, Horizon Blue Pearl, Sepia Bronze Metallic, Dark Grey Metallic and Crystal Black Silica.
Comments
Go home la.. This brand and the design can dabao d
Typical chinaman business way, TC style. Add exterior kits and sell thinking style over substance is still the success formula…. That’s not even stylish in the first place. Add in more s driving afety systems, that’s what the customers deserve!
Convoluted and garish look.
And here I thought they were going to add even more DRLs to the front!
As long as they don’t release the XT turbo, this car is irrelevant in our market.
Even then, times have caught up, with almost all the popular SUVs now with turbo engines, who wants to buy the long in the tooth Forrester?
I enquired about the Subaru Forester Eyesight model a couple of weeks back. I was shocked they were selling the 2019 model at RM170++. I was an ex Subaru XV owner. I waited for the Eyesight XV but it never came until today. Alas, couldn’t wait anymore and bought a CX-5 2.2D AWD.