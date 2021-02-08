In Cars, Local Car Launches, Local News, Subaru / By Gerard Lye / 8 February 2021 1:26 pm / 6 comments

TC Subaru has officially launched the new Subaru Forester 2.0i-L GT Lite Edition in Malaysia, which is priced at RM163,788 on-the-road without insurance. The sum includes a five-year/100,000-km warranty and factors in the ongoing sales tax relief – 50% as the Forester is fully-imported (CBU) from Thailand.

Like the Forester 2.0i-S EyeSight GT Edition before it, the GT Lite Edition is based on an existing variant – the Forester 2.0i-L in this case – but with a body kit fitted for a sportier and more rugged look.

The list of add-ons includes bumper lip extensions at the front and rear, along with side skirts, a roof spoiler and a larger exhaust finisher. Beyond these items, the rest of the SUV is pretty much identical to a regular Forester 2.0i-L.

The GT Lite Edition sports the base variant’s 17-inch aluminium-alloy wheels in a “snowflake” design; halogen front fog lamps; LED headlamps, taillights and rear fog lamp; leather upholstery, eight-way power-adjustable front seats; dual-zone automatic air-conditioning; an eight-inch Display Audio head unit with six speakers; a 360-degree around view monitor; and cruise control.

No changes to the safety kit either, as the new variant comes with seven airbags (front, side, curtain and driver’s knee), Vehicle Dynamics Control, ABS with EBD and brake assist, Isofix child seat anchors and an electronic parking brake with Auto Vehicle Hold.

Under the hood, you’ll still find a FB20 2.0 litre naturally-aspirated, direct-injected flat-four engine mated to a Lineartronic CVT and Subaru’s Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive system. The boxer unit serves up 156 PS at 6,000 rpm and 196 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm, and allows the SUV to speed to a maximum of 193 km/h.

The powertrain comes with the SI-Drive (Subaru Intelligent Drive) system, which provides two drive modes to choose from: Intelligent and Sport. There’s also Hill Descent Control, Active Torque Vectoring and regular X-Mode, the last featuring Snow and Dirt modes.

As mentioned at the start, the Forester 2.0i-L GT Lite Edition retails at RM163,788 and will be available in seven colours, namely Crystal White Pearl, Ice Silver Metallic, Jasper Green Metallic, Horizon Blue Pearl, Sepia Bronze Metallic, Dark Grey Metallic and Crystal Black Silica.