In Acura, Cars, International News / By Danny Tan / 25 August 2022 4:51 pm / 0 comments

Acura has announced that its first full-electric model will be named the Acura ZDX. The SUV will hit the market in 2024 and there will even be a Type S performance variant, which “demonstrates Acura’s commitment to performance in the electrified era”. The Type S badge has strong history in the US.

Honda’s premium brand says that the ZDX will be the first production model to feature “many of the styling themes of the new Acura design direction” previewed by the just-revealed Acura Precision EV Concept.

The ZDX is being co-developed with General Motors, utilising GM’s flexible global EV platform powered by Ultium batteries. In April 2020, Honda and GM announced an EV collaboration where the Detroit carmaker will work together with Honda to develop two new EVs for the Japanese company, which will go on sale in North America by model year 2024. GM will build the cars as well.

Then, Honda said that it will provide its input to ensure that the platform used for the two new EVs are engineered to support the brand’s driving character. Exterior and interior design will also be done by Honda to be consistent with the rest of its line-up.

This is just a temporary measure though. Acura says that it will launch additional EV models starting in 2026 based on the company’s own global e:Architecture.

“The Acura ZDX represents the start to what will be an accelerated path toward electrification by the end of the decade and the key role the Acura brand will play in our company’s global goal to achieve carbon neutrality in 2050. Acura will remain focused on performance in the electrified era and Type S will continue to represent the pinnacle of this direction,” said Emile Korkor, AVP of Acura National Sales.

If the name sounds familiar, it has been used before by Acura, on an odd-looking crossover made from 2009 to 2013. That giant hatchback with a sloping roofline was the first car styled from the ground up in the Acura Design Studio which opened in Los Angeles in 2007. The new ZDX is currently being designed in the same studio.

In April 2021, Honda CEO Toshihiro Mibe outlined the company’s vision for global sales of electrified vehicles as part of Honda’s strategy to achieve carbon neutrality for its products and corporate activities by 2050. This vision called for 100% of the company’s North American sales to be battery-electric and fuel cell electric vehicles by 2040, and this is a step towards that big goal.

GALLERY: Acura Precision EV Concept