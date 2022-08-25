In Local News / By Anthony Lim / 25 August 2022 4:41 pm / 1 comment

The Subang Jaya city council (MBSJ) will finally implement its two-hour parking limit in six areas, beginning from September 1. Originally announced in February and scheduled to start from June 1, the timed parking scheme was postponed because the Selangor government had at that point yet to approve and gazette the amendment on the Road Transport Order (Parking Space Allocation) MBSJ 2022.

The six areas that will have two-hour parking limits are in USJ10, SS12, SS15, USJ21, Bandar Puteri Puchong and Jalan Kenari in Puchong, The Star reports.

According to Subang Jaya mayor Johary Anuar, 1,895 parking bays had been painted with orange lines to alert motorists about the two-hour limit, with more bays to be added. The city council said it is preparing 2,106 two-hour parking bays out of the estimated 45,000 bays available in the commercial areas within its jurisdiction.

He said the parking fee for the two-hour parking zones would be set at 50 sen for the first half hour (reduced by 10 sen from that originally quoted in February), and that there would be a cooling-off period of an hour before motorists are allowed to re-park at these bays.

Johary stated that the cooling-off period would cover all six areas under the scheme. As such, if a vehicle owner has occupied the full time limit at a two-hour parking bay, say in SS15, he or she will have to wait an hour before parking in another two-hour limit bay, no matter if it was in USJ10, SS12 or any of the other parking zones in areas designated under the plan.

He said that MBSJ teams would patrol the areas and vehicles exceeding the time limit would be towed. He added that existing disabled parking spots are excluded from the new limit, and that the the one-hour parking spots that were previously initiated would be abolished. The two-hour limit will also not affect owners of shophouses or other premises renting parking bays on a yearly basis.

As for payment, he said that motorists will be able to pay the two-hour parking fee using the Smart Selangor app from September 1. Other parking payment apps such as Flexi Parking, JomParking as well as ewallets such as Boost, Touch ‘n Go, KK Mart and Setel would be integrated later.