Finding street parking is challenging in some busy commercial areas because many of the lots are taken up “permanently” by those who work in the area. The Subang Jaya city council (MBSJ) has a solution – imposing a two-hour parking limit in such areas.
According to Subang Jaya mayor Johary Anuar, MBSJ’s plan will be rolled out from June 1, and potential commercial areas under its jurisdiction that are being reviewed include USJ 9 and 10 (Taipan), SS19, Bandar Puteri Puchong and Bandar Sunway.
“These will be known as ‘two-hour parking zones’. We are also studying other roads and areas. The rates for these zones will be 60 sen for half an hour or RM1.20 per hour,” he said this week, reported by The Star. Johary added that the move had been in the works for some time.
“We aim to make the street-parking facility available to visitors to the areas rather than being dominated by those who work there. We will introduce a system to monitor vehicles parked in these zones to alert our enforcement officers if anyone has been parked for longer than allowed,” he said.
On a separate note, MBSJ’s public parking system will transition to fully online payment methods starting April 1. This means that the use of scratch coupons and pay-and-display parking machines will end on March 31, to be replaced by mobile apps and e-coupons. Current apps such as Smart Selangor Parking, Flexi Parking, Jom Parking as well as Boost and Touch n Go e-wallets will continue to be accepted.
Those who do not own smartphones can pay for parking at authorised e-coupon vendors. Those with unused current parking coupons will be given refunds before March 31, and details on the process and the location for refunds will be announced soon.
Subang folks and those who frequent the busy commercial squares mentioned above – what do you think of this move?
Comments
Why don’t MBSJ lead by example by imposing 2 hour limit on their own premises?
Syukur we here can argue over parking space in peace while half way around the world, people are going to war with each other.
So, is no one going to ask where the workers are suppose to park? I’m pretty sure they’re not hogging the parking space because it is fun or anything. They need to park somewhere and let’s hope they don’t start parking everywhere and jamming the road
If you think this will work, send me a thumbs up.
If you think this will fail, send me a thumbs down.
You now expect Malaysians who work in a shop lot to park elsewhere. How long have you been a Malaysian la MBSJ? LoL!
They should raise the parking rate to rm5 per hour…
It’s about time. Many typical lazy drivers “kejap saja” attitude. Enforcement is another challenge. At the moment, double parking is rampant, parking at junction entrance/ at non designated lane.
Wish all these selfish drivers to be clamped & no drama challenging MBSJ enforcer. They think they own the place with samseng mentality. Be strict MBSJ & don’t forget to saman smokers in the makan place shop also. Getting out of control.