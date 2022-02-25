In Local News / By Danny Tan / 25 February 2022 10:11 am / 6 comments

Finding street parking is challenging in some busy commercial areas because many of the lots are taken up “permanently” by those who work in the area. The Subang Jaya city council (MBSJ) has a solution – imposing a two-hour parking limit in such areas.

According to Subang Jaya mayor Johary Anuar, MBSJ’s plan will be rolled out from June 1, and potential commercial areas under its jurisdiction that are being reviewed include USJ 9 and 10 (Taipan), SS19, Bandar Puteri Puchong and Bandar Sunway.

“These will be known as ‘two-hour parking zones’. We are also studying other roads and areas. The rates for these zones will be 60 sen for half an hour or RM1.20 per hour,” he said this week, reported by The Star. Johary added that the move had been in the works for some time.

“We aim to make the street-parking facility available to visitors to the areas rather than being dominated by those who work there. We will introduce a system to monitor vehicles parked in these zones to alert our enforcement officers if anyone has been parked for longer than allowed,” he said.

On a separate note, MBSJ’s public parking system will transition to fully online payment methods starting April 1. This means that the use of scratch coupons and pay-and-display parking machines will end on March 31, to be replaced by mobile apps and e-coupons. Current apps such as Smart Selangor Parking, Flexi Parking, Jom Parking as well as Boost and Touch n Go e-wallets will continue to be accepted.

Those who do not own smartphones can pay for parking at authorised e-coupon vendors. Those with unused current parking coupons will be given refunds before March 31, and details on the process and the location for refunds will be announced soon.

Subang folks and those who frequent the busy commercial squares mentioned above – what do you think of this move?