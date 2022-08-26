In Bikes, Local Bike News, Yamaha / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 26 August 2022 11:24 am / 0 comments

Getting colour updates for the Malaysia market is the 2022 Yamaha XMax 250 scooter, now priced at RM22,298. This is an increase of of RM300 over the March 2022 price of RM21,998 and pricing does not include road tax, insurance and registration.

New colour options for 2022 are Red and Matte Green, and every XMax 250 comes with a two-year or 20,000 km warranty against manufacturing defects. Every purchase of an XMax 250 also comes with a Yamaha safety disc lock worth RM 100.

2022 Yamaha XMax 250 Red

Mechanicals for the XMax are unchanged, power coming from a Euro 4 compliant liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine displacing 250 cc. Power is rated at 22.5 hp at 7,000 rpm and 24.3 Nm of torque at 5,500 rpm, going through a CVT gearbox and belt final drive to the rear wheel.

Standard equipment is two-wheel ABS and traction control, working on single hydraulic discs on the 15-inch front and 14-inch rear wheel. Weight for the X-Max 250 is claimed to be 179 kg wet, with 13 litres of fuel carried in the tank.

2022 Yamaha Xmax 250 Matte Green

Suspension is done with a telescopic fork giving 110 mm of wheel travel while the rear is held up by a monoshock with 79 mm of travel. A monochrome LCD panel displays information such as fuel gauge, temperature gauge, odometer, tripmeter and other related information and is flanked on either side by an analogue speedometer and tachometer.

Seat height on the X-Max 250 is set at 795 mm, with a 1,540 mm wheelbase and an overall width of 775 mm while the overall length is 2,185 mm. LED lighting is used throughout on the XMax 250, while the windshield and handlebars are manually adjustable through a limited range.