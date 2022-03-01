In Bikes, Local Bike News, Yamaha / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 1 March 2022 5:46 pm / 0 comments

2022 Yamaha X-Max 250 – Power Grey

A few minor updates for the 2022 Yamaha X-Max 250 scooter in the Malaysia market, while pricing is set at RM21,998 recommended retail, a small increase over the 2020 price of RM21,500. New for 2020 for the X-Max are colour options, with this year’s options being Icon Grey and Power Grey, while stocks are available immediately from authorised Hong Leong Yamaha dealers.

Other minor changes include smoked lenses for the turn signals as well as a redesign of the smart key fob. Meanwhile, all other specifications remains as the previous model X-Max 250.

Power for the X-Max 250 comes from a Euro 4 compliant liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine displacing 250 cc and fed by EFI. Power for the X-Max 250 is rated at 22.5hp at 7,000 rpm and 24.3 Nm of torque at 5,500 rpm with Yamaha’s Blue Core engine design giving better power and fuel economy.

Power gets to the rear wheel via automatic gearbox and V-belt drive and the X-Max 250 is claimed to weigh 179 kg wet, with 13 litres of fuel carried in the tank. The under seat storage space in the X-Max 250, equipped with a courtesy light, leads its class in being able to store two full-face helmets with ease.

This is complemented by a storage space inside the front cowl that is equipped with a 12-volt power socket for charging the rider’s electronics. Seta height on the X-Max 250 is set at 795 mm, with a 1,540 mm wheelbase and an overall width of 775 mm while the overall length is 2,185 mm.

2022 Yamaha X-Max 250 – Icon Grey

Braking uses hydraulic discs, the front 15-inch wheel equipped with a 267 mm diameter disc while the rear 14-inch wheel comes with a 245 mm disc, and ABS is standard as is traction control. For suspension, the front of the X-Max 250 is held up with a telescopic fork giving 110 mm of wheel travel while the rear is held up by a monoschock with 79 mm of travel.

Inside the cockpit, the monochrome LCD panel displaying information such as fuel gauge, temperature gauge, odometer, tripmeter and other related information is flanked on either side by an analogue speedometer and tachometer with LED lighting used throughout. For riding convenience, the windshield and handlebars on the X-Max 250 are manually adjustable through a limited range, accommodating different sized riders and increasing ride comfort.