30 August 2022

Toyota has announced the addition of the regular GR Yaris to the Kinto Factory line-up alongside the GR Yaris Morizo Selection, the latter being a model that is offered exclusively through the carmaker’s Kinto One subscription service.

As a brief recap, Toyota established Kinto back in February 2019, which is a new company responsible for managing and operating its car subscription service. In June 2021, Kinto’s list of services expanded to include vehicle upgrades, personalisation and basic refurbishment, which are available via the Kinto Factory.

Both GR Yaris models can now receive the “GR Yaris Performance Software 2.0,” which boosts torque by 20 Nm to 390 Nm between 3,200 and 4,000 rpm. In stock form, the G16E-GTS 1.6 litre turbocharged three-cylinder makes 370 Nm from 3,000 to 4,600 rpm – peak horsepower is unchanged with the upgrade at 272 PS (268) at 6,500 rpm.

For the Morizo Selection, the upgrade is available at no cost, but owners of the standard car will need to fork out 141,400 yen (RM4,577) for it. Upgraded vehicles will be eligible for personalisation tweaks so customers can have a setup that is tailored to their preference.

This can be done in one of two ways, with the first being a consultation with specially trained GR consultants to discuss accelerator response, all-wheel drive driving force distribution and steering assistance. Customers will have 27 combinations of these parameters to choose from, and it’ll cost 8,800 yen (RM285).

The other method involves analysing a customer’s driving data obtained by driving on a designated course to determine which of the 27 combinations is the perfect fit. The comprehensive session that happens at GR Garage sites is costlier as a result, priced at 15,000 yen (RM485).

The Kinto One programme is also available in Malaysia, launched in January 2021. At the time of writing, there are 14 cars listed for subscription, with the latest to join the line-up being the soon-to-be-launched Veloz.