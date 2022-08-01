UMW Toyota Motor (UMWT) continues the gradual release of information on the Veloz, its seven-seat MPV that will soon arrive on the Malaysian market.
Here, the company has revealed in a Facebook post that the Veloz has ground clearance of 190 mm, or 30 mm more than that of the Perodua Alza. For comparison to other MPVs on the market, the Mitsubishi Xpander has a ground clearance of 205 mm (225 mm in facelifted form).
Local units of the Veloz have been sighted last week, and so far we know that the Veloz for our market will get a selection of exterior paint finishes that includes two bi-tone schemes – Blue Metallic and Silver Metallic, each paired with a black roof – as well as Red Metallic, Metallic Bluish Black and Solid White.
While the Veloz shares its DNGA platform with the Alza, there are several visual cues that differentiate the seven-seater Toyota from its Perodua relation. The Veloz gets a hexagonal grille with Y-pattern mesh that gets T-shaped chrome accents around the LED fog lamp surrounds, while its headlamps are joined by a chrome strip the runs the width of its clamshell bonnet.
Inside, the dashboard layout in the Veloz is naturally similar to that of the Alza, though with slightly narrower central air-conditioning vents to accommodate the nine-inch Display Audio infotainment head unit that is of a wider aspect ratio, and supports wireless connectivity for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. For comparison, the Alza offers wired Android Auto on the top AV variant.
On the safety front, Toyota Safety Sense on the Veloz includes autonomous emergency braking and adaptive cruise control. Also expected on the safety equipment list for the Veloz are lane centring assist, lane keeping assist, blind spot monitoring, front departure alert, pedal misapplication control and six airbags.
As for pricing, the exact figure will be revealed when the model is launched, though it is estimated to go on sale at RM95,000 in a sole 1.5 AT variant, likely to employ the 2NR-VE engine that produces 106 PS and 138 Nm of torque in the Perodua Alza.
The two-tone exterior paint finish will command a RM1,300 premium, while a rear-facing digital video recorder from the Tech-Up accessories catalogue will be priced at RM350. Each purchase of the Veloz will come with a five-year, unlimited mileage warranty.
