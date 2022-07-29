In Cars, Local News, Toyota / By Gerard Lye / 29 July 2022 5:59 pm / 0 comments

UMW Toyota Motor (UMWT) has already revealed quite a lot of the upcoming Toyota Veloz, but the seven-seat MPV has yet to officially go on sale in Malaysia. It appears a launch may happen soon, as several units of the model have been sighted on a trailer, presumably heading to dealerships.

These photos were taken by our own Danny Tan, who spotted the ladened trailer on the North-South Expressway near the Bandar Sungai Buaya-Rawang interchange. That location is close to Perodua’s Rawang production site, which is where the DNGA-based Alza is produced.

The Veloz is also a DNGA product and is assembled locally (CKD), almost certainly under contract by Perodua. However, the Toyota MPV is positioned as a more upmarket offering, one that will be offered in a sole 1.5 AT variant with an estimated price of RM95,000 on-the-road without insurance, inclusive of sales tax.

Looking at the cars on the trailer, we can see two of the five exterior finishes that are available for the Veloz, namely White and a two-tone Silver Metallic with a black roof. Other options include Red Metallic, Metallic Bluish Black (still a cute name) as well as Blue Metallic with a black roof.

Despite sharing the same platform with the Alza, the Veloz looks noticeably different thanks to its large hexagonal-shaped grille (with a Y-patterned mesh) that is flanked by T-shaped chrome accents around the LED fog lamp surrounds. The angular headlamps with sequential indicators are also bridged by a long chrome strip that runs all the way under the clamshell bonnet.

At the rear, the Veloz’s taillight are joined by trim piece bearing a red stripe bridging the clusters. There’s also a model script just above the number recess, while the corner surrounds for the reflectors are smaller than those on the Alza. The wheels also appear to 17-inch units like those fitted to the higher-end variants of the Veloz in Indonesia and Thailand (the Alza’s largest wheels measure 16 inches).

In those neighbouring markets, the Veloz has a ground clearance of 205 mm, which is more than the Alza’s 160 mm (150 mm for the base X variant). As a result, the Veloz’s overall height is 1,700 mm – referring to specifications of those markets – compared to the Alza that is 1,670 mm.

The different bumpers also make the Toyota MPV slightly longer at 4,475 mm (+50 mm compared to the Alza), while the slightly producing wheel arches (the Alza’s are recessed) equates to a width of 1,750 mm (+20 mm). The wheelbase of both models is identical at 2,750 mm.

The estimated pricing of the Veloz also puts it in competition with a popular seven-seater, the Mitsubishi Xpander, which also comes in one variant and has the same length, width and ground clearance as the Veloz, although the Mitsubishi is a tad bit taller (1,730 mm) and sports a longer wheelbase of 2,775 mm.

Inside, you’ll find a dashboard layout similar to the Alza, although the Veloz has a different air vent design to accommodate its standard nine-inch Display Audio infotainment system. The latter has a wider aspect ratio touchscreen and supports wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity – the Alza can only do wired AA on the top-spec AV.

Elsewhere, the single-zone automatic air-conditioning controls are model-specific with circular dials, as compared to the button-only controls found in the Alza – the Perodua gets memory functions too. There’s also light grey trim on the dashboard and door panels, while the centre console area has two open storage areas ahead and aft of the gear lever, with one being large enough for an integrated Qi wireless phone charger.

Safety-wise, the Veloz gets the Toyota Safety Sense suite of driver assists as standard, with standard features that we know so far being Pre-Collision System (PCS), otherwise known as autonomous emergency braking, and Adaptive Cruise Control. Expect a more comprehensive suite of systems, given the higher asking price relative to the top-spec Alza AV (RM75,500).

Full details and pricing of the Veloz will be revealed when the model is launched, which should happen soon given this sighting. Given the visual differences and equipment advantages you get with the Veloz, will you consider it over its Perodua sibling?

