5 September 2022

Celebrating 30 years since Aprilia’s first World Championship title is the 2022 Aprilia RSV4 Xtrenta, the Noale, Italy, firm’s lightest and most powerful superbike. Weighing just 166 kg and producing 230 hp, the only 100 units of the RSV4 Xtrenta will be produced and intended for track use only.

A product of its Noale Racing Department, the RSV4 Xtrenta uses technology found in Aprilia’s RS-GP MotoGP racing motorcycles. Naturally, as is de rigeur for racing motorcycles these days, the RSV4 Xtrenta focuses on aerodynamics.

The carbon-fibre fairing is made by PAN Compositi using the same processes used in its MotoGP products and incorporates newly designed front wings giving more down force and less drag, and with brand new rear wings on the tail. The fairing also comes with “The Spoon”, a swingarm mounted under wing that gives 25% more downforce and 4% less drag.

Unique to the RSV4 Xtrenta is an SC Racing titanium and carbon exhaust system derived from Aprilia’s MotoGP efforts, with a full titanium exhaust system soon to be available as an option. The radiator and oil-cooler is made by Taleo Tecnoracing while the titanium rear sprocket is made by PBR.

Completing the equipment fit out is Ohlins suspension modified by Andreani in collaboration with Aprilia MotoGP engineers and a model specific Aprilia Racing triple clamp. Braking is done with Brembo’s best, GP4-MS billet monobloc calipers and 330 mm T-drive discs, stopping 17-inch Marchesini M7R Genesi wheels shod with Pirelli Diablo SBK slick tyres in 120/70 and 200/65 sizes.

A Magneti Marelli ECU unit is specially calibrated for the RSV4 Xtrenta while its electronic suite is controlled by a JetPrime racing panel, with Spider supplying footpegs, handlebar levers and a CNC fuel cap. The livery of the RSV4 Xtrenta is inspired by the 1992 Aprilia Racing colours in the 125cc MotoGP class and recently seen in the Austrian GP ridden by Lorenzo Savadori.