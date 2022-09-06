Concerns about battery life are common among motorists when the subject of electric vehicle ownership is raised. In the context of Malaysian vehicle owners, eight years is an often-cited duration before the drive battery for the electric – or hybrid – vehicle is thought to be in need of replacing.
This is due to the traction battery warranty for hybrid and electric cars commonly being offered at around 8 years across many different manufacturers, hence the perception that after 8 years the battery will die.
Now, the Malaysian Electric Vehicle Owners Club (MyEVOC) has compiled data from owners of Renault Zoe EVs registered in 2014, denoting a period of operation that is in line with said duration of eight years, consisting of odometer and battery state-of-health (SOH) readings.
According to Shahrol Halmi of MyEVOC, the data was compiled by club member Zuhril Azhar as well as other owners of the Renault Zoe in Malaysia for the aforementioned collection of battery state-of-health information from percentage values drawn from each vehicle’s own battery management system.
Among the vehicles which were listed to be of the same registration year, odometer readings ranged from 3,509 km with a battery SOH of 97%, up to 67,681 km with a battery SOH of 92%. The numbering of the vehicles here are in ascending order of mileage.
Of these vehicles, a notable outlier is car #8 which records a battery state-of-health reading of 77%, whereas all other readings are upwards of 84%. Car #8 represents the upper end of mileage accrued among these cars at 55,576 km, though on that note, car #7 that has accrued 47,983 km on its odometer is shown to have a battery SOH reading of 98%.
According to Shahrol, the relatively low battery SOH reading of 77% for car #8 could be due to its battery management system software that has yet to be updated. There was another case where a Zoe showed a battery SOH of around 70% before a software update, but this number increased to over 90% after an update.
What do you think, dear readers? Do these findings by MyEVOC put your minds at ease regarding the longevity of EV batteries? If you have been on the fence on EV ownership due to factors such as this, might this help you make the jump? Let us know in the comments section.
Comments
Well there is no software etc. which can prolong the battery degradation and lifespan which is what we learn from Apple’s iPhone trickling performance scandal.
Nothing beats physics which is why every battery consumer products is trying to get their hands on Solid State Battery.
of course la the Battery SOH still high, when the car average mileage per year is very low compared to a normal ICE car in Malaysia.
If you add up all the odometer reading/mileage in the list then divide by the number of cars(10) then divide by the number of years(8), you will get ~4,700 km per year. Those cars in the list are rarely used.
In the Zoe’s defense, it is designed to be a city car with limited range so I dont see many owners driving far.
However, i do agree with your statement, try finding a 2014 used ICE car (with ori mileage) for sale, most of them are way past 130,000km by now and that’s being very modest.
not even match typical car that travel to works,
despite having 210km NEDC which ppl say it is sufficient for daily work.
could it be?
expensive electric bill?
boring 1 speed gearbox for 0-100 13.5s?
Sure the reading is taken this year not 2015? lol
so typical, when got nothing to argue, accuse of lying. gaslighter.
Who would only drive <40000kms in 8 years?
That means on average, each year <5000kms? Or each day <14km?
A BIG question!! Is our Power Infrastructure capable of handling the surge in power demand? I read somewhere that One EV Car during chare uses a equivalent of 25 home aircond power running simultaneously. The State of Californian in USA has impose some limit on the Homeowner charging their EV at home due to this.