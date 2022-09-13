In Cars, International News, Peugeot / By Mick Chan / 13 September 2022 5:35 pm / 3 comments

Following the world debut of the third-generation Peugeot 308 comes the arrival of the Peugeot E-308, the French manufacturer’s fully electric version of its latest C-segment model. Like the internal combustion-powered version of the 308, the battery-electric E-308 will come in hatchback and five-door station wagon (SW) bodystyles.

Visual cues for the E-308 follow those of the 308 range, where the fang-like light signature in front and the three-claw LED design for the tail lamps visually mark the E-308 as part of the wider model range. For this fully electric version, a specially designed 18-inch alloy wheel is used for its aerodynamic efficiency.

The E-308 is powered by an electric motor rated to produce 156 hp and 260 Nm of torque, and will join the rest of the 308 range that consists of 180 hp and 225 hp plug-in hybrid versions. The electric powertrain in the E-308 will be powered by a 54 kWh high-voltage battery, of which 51 kWh is usable capacity.

This battery is of new chemistry, with a composition of 80% nickel, 10% manganese and 10% cobalt, and operates at 400 V. This will provide the E-308 with a range of beyond 400 km based on the WLTP testing protocol, pending approval, according to Peugeot.

Charging the E-308 is via the vehicle’s standard onboard three-phase charger rated up to 11 kW, with a charging socket that “accepts all charging modes,” according to Peugeot. Recharging from a 100 kW DC fast charging outlet will replenish the vehicle’s battery from 20% to 80% state-of-charge in under 25 minutes, says the manufacturer.

Like its internal combustion-powered rangemates, the E-308 features the latest iteration of the Peugeot i-Cockpit, which features a customisable three-dimensional head-up display, 10-inch central touchscreen and Peugeot signature compact steering wheel.

The driver of the E-308 will get to choose from a selection of drive modes – Eco, Normal and Sport – as well as a ‘Brake’ mode for increased energy recovery through deceleration when the driver releases the accelerator pedal.

According to Peugeot, the E-308 hatchback and station wagon will be available to purchase through the brand’s online sales site, depending on country of sale. Here, customers may purchase, arrange financing and trade-in old vehicles from their desktop or mobile devices, and customers in selected markets may choose to have their new vehicle delivered to their address, free of charge.

Both the Peugeot E-308 hatchback and SW models will be made available in Allure and GT trim levels, and both will go on sale from mid-2023, says Peugeot.

GALLERY: 2021 Peugeot 308

GALLERY: 2022 Peugeot 308 SW