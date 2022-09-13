PDRM’s traffic investigation and enforcement department (JSPT) says that it is constantly monitoring private vehicles with strobe lights, something many motorists have voiced out against. Those who install these lights seek to get an advantage on the road by posing as enforcement officials or VIPs.
JSPT made an example out of this white Alphard you see in the video below. Yesterday, the MPV was stopped by the cops near the Batu Caves industrial area. It was found to be using blue strobe lights, installed at the base of the windscreen.
The driver was investigated under a rule (Kaedah 94 Kaedah-Kaedah Kenderaan Motor, Pembuatan dan Penggunaan, 1959) that if found guilty, can be fined not more than RM2,000 or jail of not more than six months. JSPT stressed that it’s illegal for private vehicle to have strobe lights.
The law states that only vehicles responding to emergencies such as those used by the police, bomba, JPJ and ambulances are allowed to gain right of way above other road users with sirens or two-tone horns. Perhaps we should all capture these unauthorised strobe light users on camera and tag the cops.
Comments
This is so common it’s not even funny anymore. Typically, there would be crests on the plate number too, stating where their titles come from……….
Let’s end this culture.
RM2000 means nothing for those able to own tis type of car. Giv them afew days to dismantle the light n report bac to police station.
Mantap abam PDRM! Saman kawkaw! Patriotic Rakyat Malaysia sapot abam PDRM!
#RakyatSapotPDRM #BetterNation
Good. I never give way to those vehicle with this type of strobe light and without siren
increase the fine
Rm2k is nothing. The penalty should be much higher for impersonating a police vehicle.
What happens when these creeps start pulling people over, getting their personal details or harassing them?
Any form of automotive lighting nuisance should be given heavy fines and mandatory jail of between 1 week to 6 months. Besides strobe lights, book also those who drive with rear fog lights constantly on, and also those who think that it’s cool to drive with headlights off and only bumper-installed lights on.
These people know exactly what they are doing.. and they will laugh off at the public when they duped them by their antics. They are imposing as officers of Law to con the public for their own advantage. They should be given the max sentence as prescribed by the Law for their indiscretion and deliberate action.
Should change it to minimum 10k fine.. maximum of 2k, penny change for these sort of people