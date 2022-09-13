In Local News / By Danny Tan / 13 September 2022 4:37 pm / 9 comments

PDRM’s traffic investigation and enforcement department (JSPT) says that it is constantly monitoring private vehicles with strobe lights, something many motorists have voiced out against. Those who install these lights seek to get an advantage on the road by posing as enforcement officials or VIPs.

JSPT made an example out of this white Alphard you see in the video below. Yesterday, the MPV was stopped by the cops near the Batu Caves industrial area. It was found to be using blue strobe lights, installed at the base of the windscreen.

The driver was investigated under a rule (Kaedah 94 Kaedah-Kaedah Kenderaan Motor, Pembuatan dan Penggunaan, 1959) that if found guilty, can be fined not more than RM2,000 or jail of not more than six months. JSPT stressed that it’s illegal for private vehicle to have strobe lights.

The law states that only vehicles responding to emergencies such as those used by the police, bomba, JPJ and ambulances are allowed to gain right of way above other road users with sirens or two-tone horns. Perhaps we should all capture these unauthorised strobe light users on camera and tag the cops.