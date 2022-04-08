In Local News / By Mick Chan / 8 April 2022 11:03 am / 0 comments

The traffic enforcement and investigation department (JSPT) of the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) has issued a reminder that it is always monitoring the unauthorised use of strobe lights on private vehicles.

The unauthorised use of these strobe lights have often raised the ire of road users, as well as acknowledging that it is already taking action against motorists in these instances as portrayed on social media as the registration of the vehicles involved have been identified.

The JSPT stresses that any vehicle owner who installs strobe lights for use on their private vehicles are committing an offence, and can be charged under Rule 138 of the Road Traffic Rules 170/59, which is for modifying vehicles without the approval of the road transport department.

If found guilty, offenders may be punished with a fine of up to RM2,000 or a prison sentence of up to six months, the road transport department said. According to the road traffic rules, only official vehicles responding to emergencies such as those used by the police, fire department, the JPJ as well as ambulances are allowed to gain right of way above other other road users with sirens or two-tone horns.