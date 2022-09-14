2022 BMW M850i xDrive Coupé MY Edition

In BMW, Local News / By Mick Chan / 14 September 2022 6:50 pm / 0 comments

BMW Malaysia has unveiled the latest iteration of the 8 Series Coupé, the M850i xDrive Coupé MY Edition for the Malaysian market – as you’ll see, that would be the G15 facelift that premiered alongside the Convertible (G14) and Gran Coupé (G16) models in January this year.

The M850i xDrive designation means that the refreshed coupé continues to get the N63 4.4 litre biturbo petrol V8 engine that produces 530 PS at 6,000 rpm and 750 Nm of torque from 1,800 rpm to 4,600 rpm. Transmission is via an eight-speed automatic gearbox, which sends drive to all four wheels. This is good for a 0-100 km/h time of 3.9 seconds, and a limited top speed of 250 km/h.

The facelift brings revisions to the front fascia of the 8 Series, which now features the Iconic Glow kidney grille with LED units th provide “waterfall-like illumination” on the grille, along with the revised bumper as part of the facelift package. Elsewhere, the sporty visuals on the M850i come with the M high-gloss Shadowline and M rear spoiler.

Rolling stock comes courtesy of a set of 20-inch M light alloy wheels in the 895 M Bicolour design on tyres measuring 245/35 in front and 275/30 at the rear, housing M Sport brakes with calipers finished in high-gloss black.

Inside, the M850i xDrive Coupé MY Edition facelift gains a larger infotainment control display, now measuring 12.3 inches to match the 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster for the driver. Both driver and front passenger in the refreshed M850i xDrive get M Sport seats with active ventilation, and the cabin also receives carbon-fibre M interior trim along with electroplated controls.

Upholstery is by the BMW Individual extended leather trim in Merino, which includes the M steering wheel, M headliner in anthracite, M seat belts and glass application for selected interior trim elements. Further comfort features include two-zone climate control, ambient lighting and soft-close doors.

The connectivity suite for the M850i consists of the Connected Package Professional, which is comprised of Intelligent Emergency Call, Teleservices and Remote Services, while smartphone connectivity is by Apple CarPlay and Android Auto; audio is supplied by the Bowers & Wilkins Diamond surround sound system.

Driver assistance systems in the M850i for Malaysia include the Driving Assistant Professional that consists of lane departure warning, lane change warning, front collision warning, rear cross-traffic warning, rear collision warning, speed limit info, steering and lane control assistant, emergency stop assistant, automatic speed limit assist, lane change assistant and front cross-traffic warning.

This is also joined by the Parking Assistant Plus suite of functions, which consists of Active Park Distance Control Reversing Assistant, Lateral Parking Aid, Surround View System, Remote 3D View, Drive Recorder, and an Anti-­theft Recorder.

For the BMW M850i xDrive MY Edition, exterior colours offered for the Malaysian market are BMW Individual Frozen Pure Grey Metallic and BMW Individual Frozen Tanzanite Blue Metallic, to give the paint schemes their full names. These can be paired with the BMW Individual extended leather trim Merino in a selection of colours, including Black, Cognac, Ivory White, Night Blue, Tartufo and Fiona Red.

The brand’s latest luxury coupé is priced at RM1,102,800 on-the-road without insurance with BMW Service and Repair Inclusive, along with the recently reintroduced sales and service tax. Owners of the M850i xDrive MY Edition will receive a five-year, unlimited mileage warranty with free scheduled servicing, access to BMW roadside assistance and accident hotline, the BMW Group Loyalty+ Mobile App and BMW Privileges card, and BMW Service Online.

2022 BMW M850i xDrive Coupé MY Edition

2022 G15 BMW M850i xDrive Coupé facelift