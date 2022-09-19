In Local News, Public Transport / By Anthony Lim / 19 September 2022 12:02 pm / 5 comments

The government says that ongoing public transport projects, including the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL), have not been affected by the weakening of the ringgit and remain on track as planned.

According to transport minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong, the costs involved in such contracts have been fixed from the start, so the value of the ringgit will not have a significant impact on these projects, The Star reports.

He said the ECRL project was already more than 30% into its development and and was on track to reach the target of 37% by the end of the year and meet its Jan 1, 2027 completion date. He added that there were 1,076 project sites of various sizes in the ECRL that are running concurrently.

Wee said other public transport projects like the MRT3 Circle Line, which was still in the tendering process, as well as the Gemas-Johor Baru Electrified Double Track project and Johor Baru-Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link were also ongoing.

“The RTS Link is more than 20% completed overall. I will be having a discussion with the Singapore government in the next one or two days to talk about the technical issues of the project. Things that fall under the bilateral agreement of the project such as the relocation of public utilities board services will also be discussed,” he said.

Wee said the RTS Link was on track for completion by Dec 31, 2026, with the service expected to begin operations on Jan 1, 2027. The cross-border rail service between the Malaysia station in Bukit Chagar, JB and Singapore station at Woodlands North, will have a capacity of up to 10,000 passengers per hour per direction and a journey time of about five minutes between the two stations.