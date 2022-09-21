In Bikes, Honda Motorcycles, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 21 September 2022 4:23 pm / 0 comments

Getting a model update for net year in the Indonesia market is the 2023 Honda CBR250RR. Introduced in Indonesia in 2016, the CBR250RR sportsbike got a model update in 2020.

For the 2023 CBR250RR, the update is confined not just in the looks department but also in the engine room. Changes to the cylinder head result in a higher compression ratio, giving a power figure of 42 PS at 13,000 rpm and 25 Nm of torque at 11,000 rpm, compared to the 40 PS and 25 Nm of torque previously.

As for looks and styling, the 2023 CBR250RR gets new colour and graphics choices, as is expected. Body panels, however, are also new, including the entire fairing as well as the seat cowl.

Also getting attention is the suspension, with the latest CBR250RR now getting Showa upside-down SFF-BP (Separate Fork Function- Big Piston) forks while the rear is propped uo with a preload-adjustable monoshock and Honda’s Pro-Link swingarm. Wheelbase has also been shortened, now 4 mm shorter at 1,385 mm versus 1,389 mm, to allow for quicker and more controllable handling.

For Indonesia, the CBR250RR is positioned as a premium small-displacement sportsbike with three ride modes, aluminium swingarm and ABS braking. Standard equipment is LED lighting throughout, and quick shifter-equipped six-speed gearbox with assist and slipper clutch.

Overall weight remains the same at 168 kg, and 14.5-liters of fuel is carried in the tank. In Malaysia, the Honda CBR250RR was launched in 2020 and currently retails at a recommended price of RM25,999.