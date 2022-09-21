In Cars, International News, Mitsubishi / By Mick Chan / 21 September 2022 12:03 pm / 9 comments

The 2023 Mitsubishi ASX has been officially unveiled for the European market, based on the CMF-B platform from the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance and is “supplied by Renault”, states Mitsubishi. The 2023 ASX will be manufactured in Valladolid, Spain at the Renault plant.

In this case, its Renault twin is the Captur, which shares its underpinnings with the just-revealed ASX; indeed, much of the ASX front end appears similar to that of the Captur.

In fact, much of the Captur’s exterior is carried over to the ASX, from its front end through to its floating roof with two-tone finish, and its upturned kink from the window line that passes through its C-pillars towards the tailgate.

A quartet of engine options will be offered for the 2023 ASX, and these will be a 1.6 litre plug-in hybrid petrol, a 1.6 litre hybrid petrol, a 1.3 litre mild-hybrid direct-injection turbocharged model and a 1.0 litre turbocharged petrol base model.

The 1.6 litre plug-in hybrid powertrain consists of the internal combustion engine mated with two electric motors; an alternator-starter and a main motor, a multi-mode automatic gearbox and a 10.5 kWh battery. According to earlier details from Mitsubishi, this produces 160 hp in combined output.

Joining the PHEV in the line-up is the 1.6 litre hybrid, which also consists of the internal combustion engine and two electric motors with a multi-mode automatic gearbox, this time with a 1.3 kWh battery. Previously released information from Mitsubishi states that this will have 145 hp in combined output.

For the mild-hybrid, the 1.3L turbo MHEV powertrain pairs with either a six-speed manual or a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic, and this was earlier stated to make 140 hp in manual guise, or 158 hp with the DCT. Rounding up the debut line-up is the 1.0 litre turbo three-cylinder petrol, paired with a six-speed manual and producing 97 hp, according to earlier details.

Just one image of the 2023 ASX interior has been supplied for now, and here the B-segment Mitsubishi twin to the Captur shares the French car’s dashboard architecture. Its layout, air-conditioning vents and instrumentation appear are the same shapes as those for the Captur, as is the vertically-oriented infotainment unit. Its steering wheel, too is shared, albeit with its centre boss adapted to take the Mitsubishi logo.

Mobile device connectivity in the 2023 ASX comes through the Smartphone Display Audio (SDA) setup, while the Multi-Sense drive mode system can be selected via the SDA interface. Advanced driver assistance systems on the 2023 ASX comes courtesy of MI-PILOT technology, which is comprised of adaptive cruise control, lane centering assist.

As above, the 2023 Mitsubishi ASX will be built at the Renault manufacturing facility in Valladolid, Spain, where its French twin the Captur is produced. The 2023 ASX will go on sale in selected European markets from March 2023.