In Cars, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, International News, Mitsubishi / By Mick Chan / 8 June 2022 12:19 pm / 3 comments

Mitsubishi Motors has released powertrain details for the upcoming 2023 Mitsubishi ASX, which the manufacturer has revealed to be arriving with petrol-powered internal combustion as well as hybrid and PHEV powertrains.

Developed for the European market, the 2023 ASX will be offered in four variants; these will be the 1.0L MPI-T with a 97 hp 1.0 litre turbocharged three-cylinder petrol with a six-speed manual transmission, and the ASX 1.3L DI-T with a 1.3 litre direct-injection four-cylinder turbo petrol in 140 hp (six-speed manual) and 158 hp (seven-speed dual-clutch automatic) guises for the internal combustion range.

For the electrified powertrains, the ASX 1.6L Hybrid packs a 1.6 litre dual-electric motor hybrid with a 1.3 kWh battery, offering 145 hp in combined output, while the ASX 1.6L Plug-in Hybrid uses a 1.6 litre plug-in hybrid with a 10.5 kWh battery and multi-mode transmission, producing 160 hp in combined output, thus marking Mitsubishi’s entry of a PHEV model into the B-segment SUV category, it says.

Set for debut in September, the 2023 ASX is due to go on sale in Europe from spring next year, and all engines will be available from launch, said Mitsubishi.

Given that the 2023 ASX will be one of two Mitsubishi models which will be “based on Renault best-sellers” according to the Japanese brand itself, these powertrains are likely to be those from the current, CMF-B based Renault Captur which feature a powertrains of the same displacement and configuration.

This is a long-awaited full model change for the ASX nameplate, as the current generation of the SUV has been refreshed several times from the debut of the original in 2009.