In Cars, International News, Mitsubishi / By Mick Chan / 28 January 2022 3:49 pm / 1 comment

The Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance laid out its roadmap for all three carmaker brands until 2030, in which it has 35 new electric vehicles planned for introduction by the turn of the decade. Part of the slew of new models is the next-generation Mitsubishi ASX, which the alliance says will be “based on Renault best-sellers.”

Slated to arrive in 2023, the successor to the current model is one of two models which Mitsubishi had previously confirmed to be obtaining from Renault for the European market, and which will be rebadged as Mitsubishi models.

The Renault Captur has been thought to be a prime candidate for this purpose, and the alliance trio of CMF-B platform-based B-segment crossovers will be completed with the new ASX, with Nissan represented in this segment by the second-generation Juke.

This teaser shows outlines of a replacement that appears to be much more bulbous than the square-cut lines on the current model, and a much more coupé-like roofline that arcs towards the tailgate; rather like that on the Captur. The ASX sketch also hints at as grille that blends into the headlamp assemblies, which then appear to be level with the more prominent wheel arches.

Using an existing Renault model as the base for the future ASX is in line with the Alliance members’ objective of growing its use of common platforms from 60% of its portfolio of around 100 models today, to more than 80% of the combined less-than 90 models across the group’s product lines targeted in 2026.

The presentation slide pertaining to the new ASX suggests that it will also share powertrains and manufacturing plant with the existing Renault model that it is to be based upon. Given the platform-sharing with the latest Captur, this should mean the possibility of the ASX using versions of the Renault’s 140 hp E-Tech hybrid, and 160 hp E-Tech PHEV.

The current ASX has soldiered on for a considerable length of time. It received its third facelift in the first quarter of 2019, following a prior revision in 2017 and the 2013 version before that, itself being an update of the original in 2010.

Meanwhile, the second model slated to join the new ASX in the European market will be a replacement for the current Mirage, according to Car Expert.

GALLERY: 2020 Mitsubishi ASX