2 December 2021

The current Mitsubishi ASX (also known as the RVR in some markets) has been around since 2009 and has been continuously updated to keep it relevant. Even so, a proper replacement is long overdue, but we’ll have to wait until 2023 to lay eyes on an all-new ASX.

This is according to a Marek Vodicka, marketing and PR manager of Mitsubishi Czechia, who spoke to the Czech publication Auto.cz recently. “Absolutely positive, we already know that the new ASX will appear in early 2023,” he said.

According to Vodicka, production of the ASX for the Czech Republic has already ended and the model is no longer listed on the local Mitsubishi website there. The compact SUV is still on sale in other markets like the United Kingdom, Spain, the United States (it’s called the Outlander Sport there) and Japan, just to name a few, and was previously offered in Malaysia as well.

Details about the next-generation ASX are scarce for now, but reports suggest it will be based on an existing Renault model. Previously, Mitsubishi confirmed plans to procure two models from Renault for the European market, which will be rebadged as Mitsubishis and sold in selected markets in the region in 2023.

The Captur is a leading candidate to be an ASX replacement, while the Clio is said to be the foundation for a new Mirage (also known as the Space Star), which has been stuck in its sixth generation since 2011. The former, if true, would make the new ASX a smaller offering than its predecessor, allowing it to slot in below (and not overlap with) the Eclipse Cross.