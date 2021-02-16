In Cars, International News, Renault / By Mick Chan / 16 February 2021 3:03 pm / 0 comments

The Renault Captur gains the R.S. Line trim level for the 2021 model year, bringing motorsport-inspired aesthetics to the B-segment SUV on its exterior and interior.

Introduced in its current form in 2019, the introduction of the R.S. Line variant brings a front bumper with an ‘F1 blade’ and honeycomb front grille, while the rear bumper receives diffuser-style trim in grey with dual exhaust outlets. Rolling stock on the Captur R.S. Line is a set of 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels with R.S. logos, while the tailgate gets an R.S. Line badge.

The sportier slant of the R.S. Line variant carries through to the interior, where the predominantly black interior is offset by red striping on the seat cushions, along with red contrast stitching. Each air-conditioning vent also receives a single red louvre to match along with carbon-fibre-look dashboard trim, while a black roof liner, perforated leather steering wheel and aluminium pedals complete the R.S. Line interior aesthetic.

Further interior equipment for the R.S. Line variant includes a 10-inch digital instrument display, wireless device charging and self-dimming rear-view mirror as standard. On the safety front, the 2021 Captur R.S. Line includes Level 2 driver assistance technologies, combining adaptive cruise control with lane centring assist, also joined by front and rear parking sensors with a rear view camera.

Powertrain options available for R.S. Line trim variant of the Captur include the TCe 140 FAP in manual and EDC dual-clutch automatic transmission versions. Electrified powertrain options feature the E-Tech hybrid with 140 hp, joined by the E-Tech plug-in hybrid with 160 hp.

Elsewhere in the 2021 Captur range, the Initiale Paris variant gets a 360-degree view camera system as standard, along with shark-fin antenna finished in black and steering wheel-mounted gear shift paddles finished in chrome. The overall powertrain range for the 2021 Captur also includes petrol engines in TCe 90 and 140 guises and an LPG-fueled engine in sole TCe 100 LPG form.

The 2021 Renault Captur is now available in Europe, starting from 21,750 euros (RM106,358) for the Zen trim level with the TCe 90 engine variant, ranging up to 38,550 euros (RM188,511) for the Initiale Paris trim level with the 160 hp E-Tech plug-in hybrid powertrain.