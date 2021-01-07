In Cars, International News, Mitsubishi / By Jonathan Lee / 7 January 2021 5:20 pm / 1 comment

First revealed in Thailand in late 2019, the facelifted Mitsubishi Mirage has made its way to the United States in both hatchback and G4 sedan (sold here previously as the Attrage) variants. As with the Australian market, buyers Stateside will receive a considerably higher level of safety equipment compared to Southeast Asians.

As previously reported, this is technically the second nip and tuck for the Mirage, finally aligning the car with the Dynamic Shield styling language used on Mitsubishi’s sedans and SUVs. The new front fascia features prominent chrome bars that lead inwards towards the large full-height grille, along with wider headlights, squared-off bumper corners and angular fog light surrounds.

At the rear, you’ll find a new rear bumper with vertical reflectors and a diffuser-like insert, plus redesigned LED taillights with L-shaped graphics on all variants. The range-topping SE models also receive LED projector headlights and daytime running lights. New 15-inch alloy wheel designs complete the look.

Mitsubishi is also introducing a new trim level called the Carbonite Edition, which adds a front spoiler, side skirts and rear bumper skirts, as well as a smattering of red and fake carbon fibre highlights. The two new colours are being shown here – White Diamond and Sand Yellow, the latter only available on the hatch.

Inside, the changes are far more minor, with a redesigned armrest, fabric door trim and fake carbon fibre window switch surrounds being the only tweaks. The Mirage also now comes standard with a seven-inch infotainment touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

As for safety, all models are fitted with autonomous emergency braking as standard, with the SE getting lane departure warning and auto high beam. Just like the outgoing model, the new Mirage and Mirage G4 are offered with seven airbags and stability control.

No changes under the bonnet, so the cars continue to be powered by a 3A92 1.2 litre MIVEC naturally-aspirated three-cylinder engine, producing 78 hp and 100 Nm of torque. This mill is paired with either a five-speed manual gearbox or a CVT, the latter delivering a combined fuel consumption figure of 6.0 litres per 100 km. Mitsubishi claims that the Mirage is the most fuel-efficient non-hybrid petrol car in the US.

The Mirage range starts with the base ES model, priced at US$14,295 (RM57,500) for the hatch and US$15,295 (RM61,500) for the sedan. It tops out with the SE that retails at US$17,445 (RM70,200) for the hatch and US$18,195 (RM73,200) for the sedan. The photos you see here also show a Special Edition variants that appear to ride on Sparco alloy wheels, but no details have been released just yet.