1 April 2020

Mitsubishi may have moved to selling only SUVs and pick-up trucks in Malaysia, but its city car, the Mirage, continues to be sold elsewhere. Having made its debut in Thailand late last year, the facelifted model has now gone on sale in Australia with a considerably higher level of safety kit.

As previously reported, this is technically the second facelift for the Mirage, and it finally gives the car the company’s Dynamic Shield front face. This includes the prominent chrome bars that lead inwards towards the large full-height grille, along with wider headlights, squared-off bumper corners and angular fake air intakes

Moving to the rear, there’s a new rear bumper with vertical reflectors and a diffuser-like insert for the bumper. The higher-end LS variant also receives LED headlights with levelling, LED daytime running lights, new LED tail lights and 15-inch two-tone alloy wheels (the base ES gets steel 14s with covers).

The interior sees comparatively fewer changes, limited to a new fabric upholstery pattern, revised instrument cluster graphics and a new infotainment system with a seven-inch touchscreen and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. A reverse camera also now comes as standard.

As before, all models get six airbags and stability control, which is already more than the two airbags that Southeast Asia receives. Autonomous emergency braking is also now fitted across the range, while the LS gets a few items of its own, including lane departure warning and automatic high beam. Other exclusive features for the LS are fog lights, cruise control and high-contrast meters.

Motive power continues to be sourced by a 3A92 1.2 litre naturally-aspirated MIVEC three-cylinder engine, making a modest 76 hp at 6,000 rpm and 100 Nm at 4,000 rpm. The transmission choices are also unchanged and include a five-speed manual and a CVT; the LS is only available with the latter.

Driveaway prices for the facelifted 2020 Mirage start at AU$16,490 (RM43,600) for the ES manual, rising up to AU$17,990 (RM47,600) for the CVT model and AU$18,990 (RM50,200) for the LS.