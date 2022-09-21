In Bikes, Local Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 21 September 2022 10:44 am / 0 comments

With the recent collision between a motorcyclist and a car parked on the SUKE highway recently, PLUS Malaysia would like to remind riders on its highways to always use the motorcycle rain shelters provided if they need to stop. “This is for the safety of all, especially the two-wheelers,” said Syed Mohamad Idid, PLUS Head of Corporate Communications.

There are currently 184 shelters for motorcyclists along the PLUS highway network, segregated to three types. These are stand-alone shelters in safe areas, beneath bridges and flyovers, and beneath multi-storey interchanges.

The Southern region has 85 motorcycle specific shelters, while the Central and Northern regions have 70 and 31 shelters, respectively, equipped with guard rails and motorcycle specific access. Of this number, PLUS is also constantly evaluating locations and increasing the number of motorcycle rain shelters.

“We acknowledge motorcyclists are a non-revenue stream for us in term of highway users but the safety of all PLUS highway users is the number one priority for us. You cannot place a limit on the value of a human life,” said Syed. However, Syed said there are limitations to the number of and locations where rain shelters can be located due to space and road design considerations.

Syed also said highway users should be aware of and follow driving and riding tips provided by PLUS, especially during bad weather, and always obey the highway rules and speed limit. “Highway safety is a matter for all parties involved to actively participate and cooperate. The PLUS highway network is designed for efficient travel and offers the best cost-per-kilometer toll rates in Malaysia,” added Syed.