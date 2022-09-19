In Local News / By Danny Tan / 19 September 2022 12:07 pm / 16 comments

This was bound to happen, and it didn’t take long. Just two days after the Sungai Besi-Ulu Kelang Elevated Expressway (SUKE) opened to the public, we have our first accident on the highway. And from a very expected scenario – cars stopping by the emergency lane to take in the panoramic views of KL city.

According to Ampang Jaya district police chief Mohamad Farouk Eshak, the incident between a yellow Myvi and a motorcycle happened yesterday (September 18) at around 2.45 pm. The exact location is an expected one – a kilometre down from the Bukit Teratai toll plaza, where the left side of the highway transitions from cliff to a wide, panoramic view of Kuala Lumpur.

The cop said that the driver was here to take in the sights, as all of us did. When parked at the emergency lane, the motorcycle crashed into the Myvi’s rear. Fortunately, the rider only suffered minor injuries. He was taken to Hospital Ampang for treatment.

The case is being investigated under the “halangan sehingga menyebabkan kemalangan” rule and the guilty party can be issued a RM300 compound.

Over the weekend, many motorists were seen stopping on the emergency lane of this scenic SUKE stretch to take in the admittedly gorgeous views. You’ve seen the pics from reader Nic Wang, and I myself encountered a full row of parked cars yesterday night, at the same spot. I was cruising on the leftmost lane and a door from a parked Saga swung open. Occupants of the cars were also moving around the place. Very, very dangerous.

Please do not stop on the emergency lane for pictures, as it’s both dangerous and illegal. Also, if more accidents happen, the police will mark it as a hotspot and you’ll spoil it for everyone else, just like what happened at the “New Zealand” stretch of the Temiang-Pantai road in Negeri Sembilan. Cruise by all means, but do not stop. Also, while taking in the nice feel of the elevated highway and its scenes, continue to pay attention on the road and your lane. Drive safe.

