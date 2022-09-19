This was bound to happen, and it didn’t take long. Just two days after the Sungai Besi-Ulu Kelang Elevated Expressway (SUKE) opened to the public, we have our first accident on the highway. And from a very expected scenario – cars stopping by the emergency lane to take in the panoramic views of KL city.
According to Ampang Jaya district police chief Mohamad Farouk Eshak, the incident between a yellow Myvi and a motorcycle happened yesterday (September 18) at around 2.45 pm. The exact location is an expected one – a kilometre down from the Bukit Teratai toll plaza, where the left side of the highway transitions from cliff to a wide, panoramic view of Kuala Lumpur.
The cop said that the driver was here to take in the sights, as all of us did. When parked at the emergency lane, the motorcycle crashed into the Myvi’s rear. Fortunately, the rider only suffered minor injuries. He was taken to Hospital Ampang for treatment.
The case is being investigated under the “halangan sehingga menyebabkan kemalangan” rule and the guilty party can be issued a RM300 compound.
Over the weekend, many motorists were seen stopping on the emergency lane of this scenic SUKE stretch to take in the admittedly gorgeous views. You’ve seen the pics from reader Nic Wang, and I myself encountered a full row of parked cars yesterday night, at the same spot. I was cruising on the leftmost lane and a door from a parked Saga swung open. Occupants of the cars were also moving around the place. Very, very dangerous.
Please do not stop on the emergency lane for pictures, as it’s both dangerous and illegal. Also, if more accidents happen, the police will mark it as a hotspot and you’ll spoil it for everyone else, just like what happened at the “New Zealand” stretch of the Temiang-Pantai road in Negeri Sembilan. Cruise by all means, but do not stop. Also, while taking in the nice feel of the elevated highway and its scenes, continue to pay attention on the road and your lane. Drive safe.
Full details on the SUKE, plus pics here.
Comments
Don’t blame others
When U take the risk
We are living in a society of degenerated tards… But if tards continue to pay tard taxes (disguised debts), the tard’s Show must go on…
Rider bros and rempiters and FP/GF deliverymen shoulda lifted that myvi and throw it over the bridge. Then these offenders will know.
all these idiots are doing this to feed their social media. god gave them a brain but they refuse to use it
That’s not true at all!
As soon as lovely government asked them to inject 3 times, they immediatly obeyed… Sooo smart lol
RM300 compound? That’s super cheap. When somebody got visibly injured should at least be a few thousand ringgit.
Lucky the rider didn’t fly over the guard rail or the King driver will probably face manslaughter charge.
Dah cakap kan! Jangan buat bodoh buat tak tau! Dredd pantau!
https://paultan.org/2022/09/17/suke-highway-is-open-brand-new-with-beautiful-sights-but-please-dont-stop-on-the-side-to-take-photos/
By right motorcyclist also need to give summon for driving and speeding at emergency lane without aware of condition in front. To be fair both parties should be penalized and not assuming emergency lane is specially for motorcycle
Exactly!!! Let’s officially declare “landscape selfieing on emergency lanes”, an emergency !
Hey? Why not amenaging selfie-spot every 200m on emergency lanes Malaysia wide? Fu%k poor motorcyclistes! Hey? Look at this chipo dude riding with sleepers? How ugly to see ! Emergency lanes should be reserved for TurboSelfyCitizen and fully vaccinated people.
Ambulances? Nah… can use the fast lane like Karens at 90kmh… LOL
malaya motorcyclist mentality Highway emergency lane is purposely built for motorcycles same goes to sidewalks and pavements
the mentality of Malaysians…
Did the car suddenly brake and the motorcyclist hit it?
Or the motorcyclist hit a bright yellow stationary car?
Yes, stopping on emergency lane to take pic is wrong. But if you can’t judge the distance infront of you and you’re not willing to slow down or avoid it, then you deserve to hit an inanimate/stationary object.
Yes the myvi was wrong, what was the motorcycle doing on the emergency lane!
Only animals stop as they like.
the guy was busy capturing Charizard, did not aware of Myvi stopping by the road. Lols
Gotta catch them all !!