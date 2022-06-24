In Bikes, Cars, Local Bike News, Local News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 24 June 2022 10:32 am / 0 comments

With the multitude of incidents reported on the Temiang-Pantai road, Negeri Sembilan, police have designated it as a special patrol sector. Speaking during a press conference at the Negeri Sembilan police headquarters, Negeri Sembilan Chief of Police Datuk Ruslan Khalid said this is to prevent the public from stopping on the road shoulder and emergency lane, as well as to ensure road safety.

“The road which has been dubbed “New Zealand” has attracted public interest to stop and take photos as well as for exercise. As a safety measure, police are making this a special patrol sector, especially in the mornings,” said Ruslan, “with at least two patrol shifts a day,” as reported by Sinar Harian.

Ruslan said between June 8 to June 20, 43 patrols were conducted and 120 individuals were given safety advice on the Temiang-Pantai road. Meanwhile, between January and Jun of this year, 115 summons were issued for various offences, notably those regarding stopping by the road shoulder.

“The patrols will involved 173 personnel from both the Nilai and Seremban District police headquarters as the road falls under both jurisdictions, and will also involve personnel from the state headquarters,” he said, “as of today, there have been two fatal accidents on the Temiang-Pantai road, involving a motorcyclist and a cyclist.”