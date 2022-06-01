In Bikes, Cars, Local Bike News, Local News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 1 June 2022 9:40 am / 39 comments

Following the motorcyclist incident on May 29, Seremban traffic police conducted an operation on the Temiang-Pantai road in Negeri Sembilan against illegal parkers. In the evening operation on May 31, 17 road users were summoned by the Seremban District police Traffic Enforcement and Investigation Division (JSPT) for stopping their vehicles on the road shoulder and obstructing traffic.

Action was taken against the road users under part 50 of the Road Traffic Rules 1959 regarding “obstructing traffic” and part 53 of the same act regrading “Emergency Lanes”. Action may also be taken against the offenders under Section 268 of the Penal Code for causing a public nuisance.

Offenders are subject to a fine not exceeding RM2,000 or not more than six months jail, or both, upon conviction. For second and repeat offences, the penalty is doubled.

In the May 29 incident, a rider standing on the Temiang-Pantai road, in traffic, reacted with an aggressive gesture when a car driver honked at him. The rider, along with a group of friends, was parked on the emergency lane of the road.

The Temiang-Pantai road has been popular with visitors stopping to take photos and video of the scenery. However, police take a dim view of the traffic congestion and operation have been conducted since February.