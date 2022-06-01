Following the motorcyclist incident on May 29, Seremban traffic police conducted an operation on the Temiang-Pantai road in Negeri Sembilan against illegal parkers. In the evening operation on May 31, 17 road users were summoned by the Seremban District police Traffic Enforcement and Investigation Division (JSPT) for stopping their vehicles on the road shoulder and obstructing traffic.
Action was taken against the road users under part 50 of the Road Traffic Rules 1959 regarding “obstructing traffic” and part 53 of the same act regrading “Emergency Lanes”. Action may also be taken against the offenders under Section 268 of the Penal Code for causing a public nuisance.
Offenders are subject to a fine not exceeding RM2,000 or not more than six months jail, or both, upon conviction. For second and repeat offences, the penalty is doubled.
In the May 29 incident, a rider standing on the Temiang-Pantai road, in traffic, reacted with an aggressive gesture when a car driver honked at him. The rider, along with a group of friends, was parked on the emergency lane of the road.
The Temiang-Pantai road has been popular with visitors stopping to take photos and video of the scenery. However, police take a dim view of the traffic congestion and operation have been conducted since February.
Comments
The first picture the bikes are on the grass, not emergency lane.
on the grass also kena saman eh?
Traffic congestion is the excuse???
Ada traffic jam ke masa polis buat operasi tu???
It depends. Police will interview you and decide on the spot.
If in Thailand this spot has become a tourist attraction and promoted kaw2 long time ago.
Unfortunately this is Malaysia. Semua tak boleh.
Seme mende XBOLEH..penguasa kene pikirlah mcm mana kwsn tu jd popular utk pelancung dan sediakan kwsn yg cukup selamat utk pengunjung kesitu…xkan nak tunggu PM bg cdgn baru nak pikir apa nak buat?
Otak hang kat mana…adoiii
it seems the prosecution team going to have hard time on the cases
the line was painted white, so theres nothing to look at there
then the cars parked well within the line, nothing also there
the mat rempits there, probably nothing as well, they parked on the land!
what i am trying to tell here is, how to intelligently do things. for example, why not they paint the lines YELLOW. on a yellow lane, u cant park, right. so that could be the one maybe going to help prosecution teams
just go through the rules book man, next time, to INTELLIGENTLY do things.
hello its emergency lane, is that not enough
If everybody parked there saying they in emergency situations? They can say anything the y want right?
by law there is no such thing as emergency lane. it is a road shoulder.
there is such a thing as emergency lane, by law in malaysia. please look at Rule 53(1) of the Road Traffic Rules 1959. driving in the emergency lane is an offence punishable under Section 119(2) of the Road Transport Act 1987 with a fine of up to RM2000 or up to 6 months in jail
Unbroken white line means you can park within the lane? Pandailah which driving school taught you that.
Agree. That lane is emergency lane and cars can be parked there. Oppose to driving on it. One can always argue he felt something not right with their car and had to stop to inspect if it was a punctured and what not. How can law enforcement issue summon base on what they feel only…it has to be clear and transparent.
Hazardous parking at non-designated parking of the roadway.
Don’t park @ the shoulder line or emergency lane at the expressway.
It’s dangerous for any motorist driving through the road.
If it’s emergency, there are plenty of safe grass land.
Just go beyond the shoulder/emergency lane.
Motorist to self regulated, civic minded for everybody safety and ease of traveling.
Instead of learning colors, get yourself studied.
Correct. Double lines, yellow lines, whatever. Any saman issued for parking can stand in court if challenged. Why make it difficult when it is easy? If not done, some smart aleck politician will propose a R&R to enjoy the scenic view and have legal parking away from the road. The place will be marred and dirty.
Hello,if u think prosecution got no case,you n family go n park there lor..See you in Kajang prison.
Moral of the story: take video with 4K and clearly see number plate. Better if can see face. Dun be like DAP MP son go blur face when posting with his polis outriders.
dei, here oso want to bring politics kah? and that MP son was from UMNO. dun be a batu api. if u have nothing nice to say, diam diam je lo.
Genuine question, what if you drove all the way over the grass, leaving more than sufficient space. Is that OK?
1. Safe for motorist.
2. No damage to the lands.
Then all ok. Don’t need overthinking.
Typical Malaysians, everyday want to find grey area of law, can I this, can I that.
Hello, cannot means cannot, that’s not a place for you to take photos.
If you cross over line you are obstructing traffic.
If you cross over grass you are trespassing Govt land.
Risk for terrain, traffic and off-road hazard.
Malaysia standard mentality; if someone park there, others will follow. When there’s a crowd, mula macam² berlaku. You can imagine for yourself.
Or it can be a terrain hazard (underground river/flowing water/tanah lembut etc.). Maybe that’s why its not a designated tourist attraction area.
The majlis should create a proper hentian sebelah. The scene is a photo worthy (although I have not been there yet) because it is some sort of a tourist attraction. Just my 2 cents.
Built somekinda small area for parking laa , usually people just take some pic and go also
As always, a knee-jerk reaction to recent events. However, I do sincerely hope this operation will remain consistent. Conduct regular checks and what not.
Why Jalan Temiang-Pantai is popular and carries high number of sefies and tik toks? Because the road is nice and not much rubbish (for now). Can’t the ppl in the dewan bandaran take that hint? Keep your township’s road flawless and keep clean is all that it takes.
