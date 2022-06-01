The scenic Temiang-Pantai road in Negeri Sembilan is quickly becoming the most viral route in Malaysia, and all for the wrong reasons. Unfortunately, the latest incident involves a cyclist being killed on the road, which is often referred to as the New Zealand highway by motorists.
Details are scarce, but photos circulating on social media (shared by Ezani Zainal) show a tattered bicycle on the ground and a damaged Perodua Axia. Comments online suggest that the cyclist was hit from behind while going up the hill.
For those wondering, it is perfectly legal for cyclists to be on this particular road. While cycling on highways in Malaysia is now barred – up to RM5,000 fine or 12 month term in prison – no such limitation is placed on a federal road such as Jalan Temiang-Pantai. It’s often mistakenly called a highway or a lebuhraya, but it’s not.
Speaking to reporters earlier this year, Negeri Sembilan police chief Datuk Mohamad Mat Yusop mentioned specifically that there are no restrictions on activities such as cycling and jogging on the stretch, as long as it doesn’t obstruct traffic and pose any danger to anyone. Just in case you may think the cyclist is at fault for being there.
Sad news, how ever way you see it. Stay safe on the roads, everyone.
Comments
If no dashcam.
Rugi Habis.
Bertabalah Axia Driver.
Let’s wait for other dash cam video, instead of observing Netizen comments.
Salah mak bapak, takjaga anak maen basikal lajak.
Canteknya beskal lajak tu at least rm10k gak ada. #T20LajakisOK
60km/h speed limit definitely not highway
Now u see,
You don’t have the dashcam,
Ppl say you have killed the biker?
Alamak. Whose fault?
Polis keputusan/court Judgement pun belum ada lagi.
No video to watch yet also.
“A cyclist is being killed on the road”.
I thought it is an accident caused death, not murdering.
Can’t decide yet if the bicycle riding correctly, or wrongly.
But there are good practice,
Try to ride/walk on the opposite lane, beyond the white line.
Bcuz we don’t have the rear/side mirror to see what’s behind us.
So we can react to any car/motorbike/lorry wrongly heading to us, reducing chance of getting into accidents.
Finally, nobody wish to get involved with accidents too.
‘Try to ride/walk on the opposite lane, beyond the white line.’
I think there might be some exceptions to this. Riding on the opposite side of a narrow road at fast pace with a lot of curves and blind spots will shorten the reaction time of both rider & driver if they are on collision course.
If you are slow like on basikal tua just coming back from fishing, then I think it’s OK to stay on the opposite lane.
Will the driver be fine 6k and 6 years jail fordangerousdriving???
https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2022/06/01/cyclist-killed-in-accident-along-jalan-pantai-nilai
Is this happen on highway? I google and found an article by Paul Tan on 18 October 2021 that any cycling activity on highways need permission of police or Malaysia highway authority (LLM). I suppose cycling on normal road is legal.
literally 50% of the paragraphs in this story answers your question but you ask this again here in the comments
Strange the impact on the right of the car.. does it mean the cyclist was in the middle of the road?
It is P2!. Yes may be in middle of the road, with out rear flash light or reflective vest?
Zero emission, zero life
No double std. No need dashcam record as proof. Knocked someone midnight without proper light from bicycle, against direction, never drunk, never used phone alao charged with careless driving. Now, was day time, driver can not see dmbicycle in front? Could not avoid. According to our judge logic, definitely is careless driving!