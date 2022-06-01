In Local News / By Hafriz Shah / 1 June 2022 8:19 pm / 16 comments

The scenic Temiang-Pantai road in Negeri Sembilan is quickly becoming the most viral route in Malaysia, and all for the wrong reasons. Unfortunately, the latest incident involves a cyclist being killed on the road, which is often referred to as the New Zealand highway by motorists.

Details are scarce, but photos circulating on social media (shared by Ezani Zainal) show a tattered bicycle on the ground and a damaged Perodua Axia. Comments online suggest that the cyclist was hit from behind while going up the hill.

For those wondering, it is perfectly legal for cyclists to be on this particular road. While cycling on highways in Malaysia is now barred – up to RM5,000 fine or 12 month term in prison – no such limitation is placed on a federal road such as Jalan Temiang-Pantai. It’s often mistakenly called a highway or a lebuhraya, but it’s not.

Speaking to reporters earlier this year, Negeri Sembilan police chief Datuk Mohamad Mat Yusop mentioned specifically that there are no restrictions on activities such as cycling and jogging on the stretch, as long as it doesn’t obstruct traffic and pose any danger to anyone. Just in case you may think the cyclist is at fault for being there.

Sad news, how ever way you see it. Stay safe on the roads, everyone.