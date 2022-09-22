In Audi, Cars, Local News / By Pan Eu Jin / 22 September 2022 8:05 pm / 1 comment

PHS Automotive Malaysia, official distributor of Audi vehicles in Malaysia, has added the Audi RS Q8 into its line up. The first full-sized Audi SUV with an RS badge starts from RM1,699,990, and is offered with a five-year unlimited mileage warranty, five years of roadside assistance and three years of free maintenance. The standard Q8 S-Line re-introduced in July this year is about half the price at RM867k.

Under the hood of the RS Q8 rests a 4.0 litre twin-turbo V8 delivering 600 PS at 6,000 rpm, and 800 Nm of torque between 2,200 to 4,500 rpm. The 0-100 km/h sprint is completed in 3.8 seconds – making it the first Audi SUV to break the four second mark – with a top speed of 305 km/h. For some perspective, the RS Q8’s cousin, the Lamborghini Urus, is only a tad quicker from 0-100 km/h at 3.6 seconds.

The V8 engine is assisted by a 48-volt mild hybrid system featuring a belt alternator-starter that’s connected to the crankshaft. Up to 12 kW of power can be recovered from deceleration and braking, and is stored in a compact lithium-ion battery. The system enables coasting for up to 40 seconds with the engine shut off, saving up to 0.8 L/100 km.

If you happen to want a twin-turbo V8 RS Q8 but is also somehow concerned about emissions and consumption figures, you’d be glad to know that the engine features Audi’s cylinder on demand (COD) system. At low speeds, cylinders 2, 3, 5, and 8 are shut off for better fuel efficiency. The cylinders are reactivated when the driver presses the accelerator.

Aurally enhanced by an RS sports exhaust, the V8 engine is paired to an eight-speed automatic to drive all four wheels via Audi’s quattro permanent all-wheel drive system. A locking centre differential sends power primarily to the rear wheels (40:60). If slip is detected, up to 70% of its power can sent to the front wheels.

A quattro sport differential with active torque vectoring splits power between the rear wheels, while an active roll stabilisation system helps reduce body roll when cornering at high speeds. The RS Q8 is fitted with adaptive air suspension that lowers the ride height by 90 mm compared to the standard Q8, and all-wheel steering is also fitted as standard.

As you can tell, the RS Q8 looks nothing like the standard Q8. It’s dressed with more aggressive front and rear bumpers, a Singleframe front grille with RS-specific honeycomb inserts, larger intakes, a rear diffuser and a set of massive 23-inch Y-spoke wheels. The wheels are wrapped in 295/35 profile Pirelli P Zero tyres – the largest ever fitted to an Audi production car.

Tucked behind them are 10-pot calipers in red with 420 mm carbon ceramic discs (front) and 370 mm (rear). Aside from the tinted Matrix LED headlights, the RS Q8 also comes with an RS rear spoiler. The Matrix LED headlights come with sequential turn signals, and they alap project RS-specific animations upon locking and unlocking.

Unique body cladding widens the body by 10 mm in the front and 5 mm at the rear. The Audi RS Q8 is available in nine colours, including the gorgeous Java Green metallic you see here and 11 Audi Exclusive colours.

Moving inside, the RS Q8 is furnished with RS displays on the Audi virtual cockpit and MMI touch response infotainment display, a head-up display also with RS graphics, and RS sports seats in Valcona leather. Drivers can monitor parameters such as tyre pressure, lap times, G-forces on the virtual cockpit, with an integrated gear shift indicator.

Eight drive modes are available including comfort, auto, dynamic, efficiency, allroad, offroad, and two individually-configurable RS modes – RS1 and RS2. Going through the drive modes on the Audi drive select system allows drivers to control engine and transmission response, air suspension and all-wheel steering settings while also changing the sound of the exhaust.

The seats come with ventilation and massage functions, while other RS influences include grey contrast stitching on the knee pads, steering wheel, floor mats, Nappa leather-wrapped shift knob and seat belts.

Nappa leather is also applied on the door arm rests, while Alcantara is plastered across the headlining. Notable onboard features include a panoramic sunroof, a Bang & Olufsen sound system, electric sunshades for the rear windows and 12-way electric front seats with lumbar support and memory function for the driver.

For safety and driver assistance, the RS Q8 offers eight airbags, adaptive cruise control, lane change warning, lane departure warning, intersection assist, front cross traffic assist, and a 360 degree surround view monitor.