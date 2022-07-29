In Audi, Cars, Local News / By Gerard Lye / 29 July 2022 12:29 pm / 0 comments

The Audi Q8 is another model that gets some tweaks after PHS Automotive took over as the new official distributor of Audi cars in Malaysia. The big SUV first went on sale here back in August 2019 and previously sold for RM701,698.91 (OTR without insurance) when the SST exemption was still in place.

Now, the price has gone up to RM867,422, which is about RM165.7k more than before. For the money, you get the same 3.0 litre turbocharged V6 petrol engine that makes 340 PS (335 hp) from 5,200-6,400 rpm and 500 Nm of torque from 1,370-4,500 rpm. An eight-speed tiptronic automatic transmission and quattro permanent all-wheel drive system gets power down to the road.

The setup also comes with 48-volt mild hybrid system to enable long coasting phases and a start-stop range that starts from 22 km/h. Performance-wise, the Q8 sprints from 0-100 km/h in 5.9 seconds and will hit a limited top speed of 250 km/h.

Most of the equipment from the pre-update model are still present, including adaptive air suspension, Drive Select, HD matrix LED headlamps, Valcona leather upholstery, MMI navigation plus infotainment system with MMI touch response, a Bang & Olufsen sound system and Audi virtual cockpit.

There are some differences though, starting with a larger set of 21-inch five-spoke W-style alloy wheels (previously 20-inch units), the S line sport exterior package, a black surround for the singleframe grille as well as Black Appearance package plus (window trim, accents).

Other revisions include Audi pre sense rear to go along with the standard front, adaptive cruise control instead of a passive system. One downgrade are the front seats, which are now 12-way powered sports seats plus with driver’s side memory function; it was previously 18-way with ventilation.

As with other Audi models, a five-year, unlimited-mileage warranty, three years free maintenance as well as five years roadside assistance are all standard with each purchase.