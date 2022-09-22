In BMW, Cars, International News / By Gerard Lye / 22 September 2022 4:31 pm / 0 comments

The G20 BMW 3 Series facelift made its global debut in May this year, and just yesterday, the German carmaker released a fresh batch of photos of the updated sedan that were taken on location during a recent international media launch event.

One of the cars featured in the photos was the M340i xDrive, which is the highest variant of the 3 Series available before arriving at the full-fat M3. Typically, BMW offers M Performance Parts for its cars, which is exactly what we have here.

What you’re looking at is the new M340i xDrive finished in Mineral White and kitted out with M Performance Parts. As you can see, there’s generous amounts of carbon-fibre components on the exterior, including the kidney grille frame and front spoiler lip.

This example also comes with a carbon-fibre roof, with the same material also used for the side mirror caps that have a design similar to what you’ll find on the M3. Moving to the rear, the boot lid spoiler and diffuser are also made from carbon-fibre, while the model badge has been blacked out for contrast.

Hidden within the trapezoidal-shaped exhaust finishers are pipes measuring 100 mm in diameter that make up the M Performance exhaust system, and in line with BMW M celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, the classic BMW Motorsport badge – consists of blue, violet and red segments encircling the BMW roundel – is placed at the front. Finishing touches are several M Performance Parts decals as well as a red tow strap.

Moving inside, you’ll find a sports steering wheel with Alcantara-lined grab areas, carbon-fibre inserts and a red 12 o’clock marker. There’s also M Performance badging on the steering wheel and ahead of the front passenger, while the branded central armrest is trimmed in Alcantara, which is also applied on back of the front seats. Even the pins on the doors bear the M logo!

In terms of styling changes that come with the facelift, the latest 3 Series’ headlamps no longer have a “claw-like” design. The reshaped clusters also sport new inverted L-shaped DRLs and flank a reprofiled grille with an insert featuring double bars. The bumpers have also been redesigned and the interior now boasts the BMW Curved Display, as seen in the i4.

In M340i xDrive guise, the engine is a 3.0 litre turbo straight-six making 374 PS (369 hp) from 5,500 to 6,500 rpm and 500 Nm from 1,900 to 5,000 rpm. In Europe, the mill is accompanied by a 48-volt mild hybrid system that includes a starter-generator capable of providing a temporary boost of 11 PS (11 hp or 8 kW) as well as helping with brake energy regeneration and supplying the vehicle’s 12-volt electrical system.

The B58 engine is paired with an eight-speed Steptronic automatic transmission and xDrive all-wheel system, allowing for a 0-100 km/h time of 4.4 seconds and top speed of 250 km/h. What do you think of this dressed up version of the new M340i xDrive? Too much or just right? Let us know in the comments below.