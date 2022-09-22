In Cars, International News, Land Rover / By Pan Eu Jin / 22 September 2022 9:20 am / 0 comments

The Land Rover Defender 75th Limited Edition has been unveiled to celebrate 75 years of the Defender since the Series 1 made its debut at the Amsterdam Motor Show in 1948. The limited-edition model will be available in 90 and 110 body styles.

The Defender 75th is finished in a Grasmere Green exterior paint – a colour offered to the Defender for the first time and exclusively for the limited-run model. Even its 20-inch alloy wheels are finished in the same colour with matching centre caps. 75 Years graphics and bumpers in Ceres Silver complete the distinctive Defender 75th look.

The Grasmere Green colour is similarly applied on the inside but with powder coat finishing, as seen on the cross car beam on the dashboard. The cross car beam also features laser-etched 75 Years details. The seats are finished in Resist Ebony upholstery, with the ‘hockey stick’ gear lever wrapped in Robustec material – the most robust fabric available for the Defender.

Staying true to the Defender’s rugged image, the limited-edition models feature a folding fabric roof with an optional sliding panoramic roof with roof rails. Standard features include 14-way heated electric memory seats for the driver and passenger, headlamp power wash, a towing pack, domestic plug socket, heated steering wheel and three-zone air conditioning.

As the Defender 75th is based on the highest-spec HSE variant, it also comes with a 3D surround camera system, Configurable Terrain Response, Meridian sound system, Matrix LED headlamps, 11.4 inch Pivi Pro infotainment system, a head-up display and wireless charging.

Customers who opt for the 110 body style can specify the Defender 75th with the P400e plug-in hybrid or the D300 Ingenium diesel powertrain with mild-hybrid technology. The latter produces 300 PS and 650 Nm of torque from a 3.0 turbocharged six-cylinder diesel engine.

The P400e PHEV, on other hand, pushes out a combined 404 PS and 640 Nm from a 2.0 litre four-cylinder turbocharged engine aided by an electric motor. Both engine options are paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission. The Defender 75th starts from £85,995 (RM443k) for the 90 body style and £89,995 (RM464k) for the 110.

Closer to home, Jaguar Land Rover Malaysia (JLRM) has just launched the short-wheelbase Defender 90. The Defender 90 joins the Defender 110 launched here in October last year. The Defender 90 is available either with a P300 2.0 litre engine with 300 PS and 400 Nm of torque or a P400 3.0 litre straight-six with 400 PS and 550 Nm of torque. The Defender 90 P300 starts from RM838,800 while the P400 starts from RM1,098,800.