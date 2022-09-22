In BMW, Local News / By Mick Chan / 22 September 2022 5:02 pm / 0 comments

BMW distributor in Malaysia, Millennium Welt has announced new BMW i Charging facilities at the twentyfive.7 Experience Gallery in Kota Kemuning, which will serve residents with battery-electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles within and around the Kota Kemuning township.

This follows the opening of the BMW i Charging facilities by Millennium Welt at the Gamuda Gardens Experience Gallery in Rawang, Selangor in February. Outfitted with two BMW i Wallbox Gen 3 chargers, these are open to members of the public and are available to use daily from 9am to 6pm.

Compared to the chargers at Gamuda Gardens which are Gen 2 units, rated at 11 kW output each; the Gen 3 units at the twentyfive.7 Experience Gallery support charging of up to 22 kW, subject to the supported charging capacity of the vehicle. For an EV such as the BMW iX xDrive40, the Type 2 connection supports 11 kW AC which will give the iX xDrive40 a full charge in seven hours 15 minutes.

“More than just a new way of mobility, [using electrified vehicles] is a way of living that is also more responsible to the environment. As such, we remain committed not just in the delivery of premium electric vehicles to our customers, but also the ecosystem that enables it to be better integrated into everyday life,” Millennium Welt managing director Bryan Wong said in a statement.

“Planning ahead to support our community in all our townships, we are glad to once again partner with Millennium Welt to install the BMW i Charging facilities in our developments, this time in twentyfive.7. We anticipate the facilities will benefit our many residents and visitors alike,” said Gamuda Land executive director Jess Teng.