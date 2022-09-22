In Cars, Local News / By Pan Eu Jin / 22 September 2022 4:41 pm / 0 comments

Frequent public transportation users now have an avenue to voice their complaints after the Mystery Shopper Programme (MSP) was rolled out by Prasarana Malaysia Berhad. The new programme aims to improve the country’s bus and rail services.

Speaking at a media conference, transport minister Wee Ka Siong said the initiative is to get transparent views from passengers while using Rapid KL’s services. In a report by Malay Mail, Wee added that user experience is the main emphasis of this initiative and hopes it would be the catalyst for wider public transport adoption.

The new programme will be implemented in 147 train stations and ten bus hubs nationwide. It’s an extension of the Readiness and Stanby Audit Committee (AKSES), a self-audit by train station managers.

The audit focuses on cleanliness, lighting, facilities, signage, condition of lifts and escalators of these stations and their ease of access. The first AKSES audit conducted last year showed that 74% of train stations were considered to be in good condition, with a score of 2.82 out of 3.

Those interested to join the Mystery Shopper programme can download the PULSE app for free on Google Play or the Apple App Store. Individuals for the programme will be randomly selected.

The Pulse app was initially introduced to help public transport users plan their journey when using Rapid KL, Rapid Penang, and Rapid Kuantan bus and train services. The app now also covers the MRT, LRT, KL Monorail, Sunway BRT, and even MRT feeder buses.

Users can get info on the status of each service and their estimated time of arrival (ETA) based on the real-time location of buses and trains. Fare calculators, station locations and points of interest are also available on the app.