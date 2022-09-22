In Local News / By Gerard Lye / 22 September 2022 3:22 pm / 1 comment

Sarawak is aiming to become a leader in hydrogen economy in Malaysia, with plans to begin large-scale commercial production and export of hydrogen by 2027, The Star reports. Earlier this month, a memorandum of understanding (MOU) was signed involving Sarawak Energy, SEDC Energy – a subsidiary of Sarawak Economic Development Corporation (SEDC) – as well as South Korean companies Samsung Engineering, Lotte Chemical and Posco Holdings.

“I am proud and delighted to witness the signing of the MOU between Sarawak Energy and SEDC Energy with Samsung Engineering, Lotte Chemical and Posco Holdings,” said Sarawak premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, who also thanked the South Korean government for providing funds for the project.

“I look forward to seeing this collaboration develop further, with the anticipation of witnessing the production of Sarawak’s first large-scale green hydrogen ready for export by 2027, God willing,” he added.

The MOU will see the development of a new plant located in Tanjung Kidurong, Bintulu – dubbed the H2biscus project – which will produce 220,000 tonnes of green hydrogen, 630,000 tonnes of green ammonia and 600,000 tonnes of blue ammonia. The bulk of green hydrogen produced will be exported to South Korea, with 7,000 tonnes being for domestic use.

In April this year, state-owned Petroleum Sarawak (Petros) launched its first multi-fuel station in Darul Hana, which is able to cater to vehicles powered by either conventional fossil fuels (petrol and diesel), electricity or hydrogen.

Currently, Sarawak Energy produce green hydrogen at its Kuching-based integrated hydrogen production plant. “SEDC Energy, on the other hand, will start producing green hydrogen at the Petros multifuel station by the end of this year as well as at the Rembus hydrogen production facility for our autonomous rapid transit (ART) by 2024,” said Abang Johari.