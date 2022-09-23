Street racing and “zig-zag” overtaking (weaving through traffic dangerously) can land you in big trouble, the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) is reminding motorists. In a recent Facebook post, PDRM said these acts violate Section 42(1) of Road Transport Act 1987 which involves driving dangerously and recklessly.
If convicted, the driver can be imprisoned for up to five years as well as be fined not less than RM5,000 and not more than RM15,000. In the case of a second or subsequent conviction, the punishment is even more severe, with a prison term not exceeding ten years and a fine of between RM10,000 and RM20,000.
Additionally, under Section 42(3), a person convicted shall be disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for a period of not less than two years. This increases to 10 years with a second or subsequent conviction. Meanwhile, Section 42(4) states should the driver be holding a probationary driving licence (P), the court can revoke the licence.
Such acts are nothing new in Malaysia and you can find several videos depicting them on social media. It goes without saying that street racing and “zig-zag” overtaking are not only dangerous to you, but also to other motorists on the road.
If you need to fulfill your “need for speed,” do it away from public roads. Instead, consider taking part in proper track days or time attack events where the entry fees are a lot less than the fines you will face if caught by the police.
Comments
My high resolution bike Cam recording is ready.
How about the Zig-Zag, Speeding Lane Splitting Bikers?
Kapcai is right, how about motobike jig-jag driving like snake, any actions? *** But before that , z-z mainly contributed by >80% users is not following the ground-rules, that the slow lanes become fast lane and fast lane become slow lane alternately. *** Most lorry/buses/vans/cars drive 50kmh at middle/fast lane, end-up the left-slow-lane become a fast lane, and right side fast labe become slow lane. <> Pls benchmark world no#1 automotive GERMANY driving syllabus and rules & regulations … sohai betoi, pls go back to the basic …
Please create a link for citizen to easily file in this kind of racing dashcam record.
There is Facebook
Facebook is not a proper way to file complain. Have you seen any government body asked you to file documents thru facebook messenger ? Please be common sense
First of all, illegal street racing is wrong. Overtaking zig zag also is wrong if done purposely.
But in Malaysia, PDRM also should take a look at those lane hoggers, they drive like they taking their sweet time and then keep on driving on the most right lane.
Not all people has luxury of time to waste on the highway. It is wrong to drive above speed limit. But those lane hoggers are very wrong that caused traffic jam to build up and accident due to their “inactivity”.
Lane hogging too slow is bad but at max speed limit is not wrong. You’re not supposed to be going faster than that unless you drive an ambulance for a living. If you think your time is so important to be driving above speed limit you’re just being selfish and deserve to get a speeding ticket.
The best way is to catch them in the act and send the evidence to abam polis. The problem is most people are using potato dashcam so their number plates cannot be seen clearly for abam polis to pay a visit. For better enforcement we need better dashcams above potato quality.
#RakyatSupportsAbamPolis #KeluargaMalaysia
mot and police always closed one eye on crazy test car drivers speeding uphill downhill at genting highland road
CAN doesn’t means you CAN’T
LAWS doesn’t means is ENFORCED
Selective prosecution is Malusia STYLE
What 7 u saying ?
If only people don’t lane hog and follow “Ikut kiri kecuali memotong”, maybe there will be less zig zag overtaking.
Just saying.
The big problem in Malaysia is the ass-backwards enforcement of the law. For instance. You want to ensure people pay up their summons? Give them 50% discount if they pay within a month. If it’s not paid in 6 months, the rate goes to double. Instead, we’re incentivizing traffic offenders to not pay up and wait for year-end discounts. This is actually a symptom of low-IQ thought processes.
So, in this case, will it be the same as well? So-called hefty penalties etc. but the offenders can keep on endangering others while waiting for summons discounts and other penalty-lightening measures?