Street racing and “zig-zag” overtaking (weaving through traffic dangerously) can land you in big trouble, the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) is reminding motorists. In a recent Facebook post, PDRM said these acts violate Section 42(1) of Road Transport Act 1987 which involves driving dangerously and recklessly.

If convicted, the driver can be imprisoned for up to five years as well as be fined not less than RM5,000 and not more than RM15,000. In the case of a second or subsequent conviction, the punishment is even more severe, with a prison term not exceeding ten years and a fine of between RM10,000 and RM20,000.

Additionally, under Section 42(3), a person convicted shall be disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for a period of not less than two years. This increases to 10 years with a second or subsequent conviction. Meanwhile, Section 42(4) states should the driver be holding a probationary driving licence (P), the court can revoke the licence.

Such acts are nothing new in Malaysia and you can find several videos depicting them on social media. It goes without saying that street racing and “zig-zag” overtaking are not only dangerous to you, but also to other motorists on the road.

If you need to fulfill your “need for speed,” do it away from public roads. Instead, consider taking part in proper track days or time attack events where the entry fees are a lot less than the fines you will face if caught by the police.